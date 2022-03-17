Colton Underwood brought his baby blanket to ‘Survivor’-style competition

Colton Underwood brought his baby blanket along with him to compete on CBS' "Beyond the Edge." CBS

Colton Underwood’s baby blanket helped him survive lonely nights in the wilderness.

The former “Bachelor” star admitted that he brought it as his personal item for “Beyond the Edge,” a wilderness competition series where celebrities face off in physical challenges.

“My personal item actually doubled as my pillow at times. You’ll see when we introduced that. Its name, or her name, is Deedee and it was my baby blanket,” Underwood, 30, told People. “Yes, Deedee saved the day.”

Underwood added that one of the biggest struggles he had while competing on the show was trying to sleep in the jungles of Panama.

“I need white noise, I need the air conditioning maxed out, and I need the right pillow to get a good night’s sleep,” he told the outlet.

”I didn’t have any of that. I also didn’t have my NyQuil.”

Underwood joked that sleeping in the wilderness wasn’t as wonderful without his white noise and NyQuil.

Despite his sleep issues, Underwood still had a great time participating in the series.

He said he utilized what he learned from “The Bachelor” – like “being able to ask questions” and just listening to people – to form friendships.

The “Coming Out Colton” star also thanked fiancé Jordan C. Brown for teaching him “amazing communication” prior to his arrival in Panama.

The reality star gave fiancé Jordan C. Brown a shout-out for their “amazing communication.”

Underwood and Brown, 39, announced their engagement in February after less than one year of dating. The pair first sparked romance rumors in September 2021 – just five months after Underwood came out as gay.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” he told People at the time. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

Underwood popped the question last month.

The former NFL star previously shared that he and Brown aren’t planning on signing a prenup.

“We don’t want to put those vibes out there,” Underwood said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” earlier this month.

Underwood previously dated his “Bachelor” winner, Cassie Randolph, but the two called it quits in May 2020. Their breakup became messy when Randolph, 26, filed a restraining order against him, claiming he had been tracking and stalking her. However, Randolph dropped the restraining order one month later.

“Beyond the Edge” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.