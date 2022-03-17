ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians

By KEN SWEET
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E03ef_0eiFriOB00
PayPal-Ukraine FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018, file photo the PayPal logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. PayPal says that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the war-ravaged country as well as those who are now refugees across Europe, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — (AP) — PayPal said Thursday that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the war-ravaged country as well as those now refugees across Europe.

Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out of the country. They will now be able to receive funds, as well as make transfers within Ukraine and abroad.

The decision by PayPal came following a request from the Ukrainian government to open up its services to its citizens.

“Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace!” said Mykhailo Fedorov, the country’s vice prime minister, on Twitter.

It's the latest measure by banks and other financial services companies looking for ways to help Ukrainians impacted by Russia's invasion. PayPal cut off Russia from its services last week.

Since the war began, Americans and other supporters of Ukraine have been looking for ways to financially support Ukrainian refugees as well as those still in the country. People have booked Airbnbs in Kyiv or sent cryptocurrencies to Ukrainians. Money transfer companies like MoneyGram and Western Union have seen surges in demand as people look for ways to send money to friends and family in the region.

PayPal, which is based in San Jose, California, said it will waive fees on transfers of funds to Ukrainian accounts, or for anyone receiving funds in Ukrainian accounts until June 30. The funds in a PayPal account can be then transferred into the user's local bank or used as a virtual Visa or Mastercard, which is more common in Europe than in the U.S. Physical cards will also be eligible to receive PayPal funds.

PayPal's Xoom international remittance service is also waiving its transaction fees, the company said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Nitro sending money for relief effort in Ukraine

NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro City Council approved a resolution Tuesday supporting the people of Ukraine in addition to humanitarian aid. The resolution is a response to Russia’s ongoing attack against Ukraine. The United States has placed sanctions on the country, President Vladimir Putin and top leaders amid the military operations.
NITRO, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mykhailo Fedorov
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Government Of Ukraine#Russia#Ukrainians#Ap#Americans#Moneygram#Western Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
93K+
Followers
93K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy