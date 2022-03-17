We Just Found the Most Stylish & Functional Rain Boots That Are Actually Affordable

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Springtime is almost here, and as the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers.” That means that much of the country is about to be inundated with rain, and when it’s warm but wet outside, the snowboots and sandals just won’t cut it. You need waterproof shoes that will get you from your car to the grocery store with dry feet, even if you have to step in a few parking lot puddles along the way, but it can be surprisngly hard to find affordable rain boots , especially if you’re looking for ones that are actually fashionable. That’s why we knew we had to spread the word when we found a total gem on Amazon: waterproof Chelsea-style ankle boots that won’t burn a hole in your bank account.

Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots – Black



$32.99





Buy now

Sign Up

These Asgard Women’s Ankle Rain Boots are just $32.99, with some sizes costing as little as $12.99. The boots technically come in 11 different colors, but Black , Burgundy, Green , and Yellow have the most sizes in stock from women’s shoe sizes 5-12.

Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots – Yellow



$32.99





Buy now

Sign Up

Unlike knee-high rain boots, which can be hard to fit over your calves and that make your legs all sweaty, these boots have a 5.5 inch shaft. It’s just enough to keep your ankles from getting wet, and the elastic goring on the sides and the pull-tag heel make the boots super easy to put on.

Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots – Green



$32.99





Buy now

Sign Up

It’s easy to be skeptical of shoes that are this affordable, but the reviews speak volumes about the quality of these inexpensive rain boots. They have a 4.5 out of 5 star rating from more than 17,000 reviews, and only 11% of reviewers gave the boots 3 stars or less. One reviewer even said that they wore them on a two week hiking trip through the Scottish Highlands, which is pretty steep praise.

If you’re gearing up for wet spring weather and still don’t have a pair of waterproof shoes, these Chelsea rain boots are an affordable way to keep your feet dry all season long.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: