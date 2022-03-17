ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

We Just Found the Most Stylish & Functional Rain Boots That Are Actually Affordable

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HcHo_0eiFqZHt00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Springtime is almost here, and as the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers.” That means that much of the country is about to be inundated with rain, and when it’s warm but wet outside, the snowboots and sandals just won’t cut it. You need waterproof shoes that will get you from your car to the grocery store with dry feet, even if you have to step in a few parking lot puddles along the way, but it can be surprisngly hard to find affordable rain boots , especially if you’re looking for ones that are actually fashionable. That’s why we knew we had to spread the word when we found a total gem on Amazon: waterproof Chelsea-style ankle boots that won’t burn a hole in your bank account.

Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots – Black

$32.99


Buy now

Sign Up

These Asgard Women’s Ankle Rain Boots are just $32.99, with some sizes costing as little as $12.99. The boots technically come in 11 different colors, but Black , Burgundy, Green , and Yellow have the most sizes in stock from women’s shoe sizes 5-12.

Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots – Yellow

$32.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Unlike knee-high rain boots, which can be hard to fit over your calves and that make your legs all sweaty, these boots have a 5.5 inch shaft. It’s just enough to keep your ankles from getting wet, and the elastic goring on the sides and the pull-tag heel make the boots super easy to put on.

Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots – Green

$32.99


Buy now

Sign Up

It’s easy to be skeptical of shoes that are this affordable, but the reviews speak volumes about the quality of these inexpensive rain boots. They have a 4.5 out of 5 star rating from more than 17,000 reviews, and only 11% of reviewers gave the boots 3 stars or less. One reviewer even said that they wore them on a two week hiking trip through the Scottish Highlands, which is pretty steep praise.

If you’re gearing up for wet spring weather and still don’t have a pair of waterproof shoes, these Chelsea rain boots are an affordable way to keep your feet dry all season long.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCNv1_0eiFqZHt00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
Shape Magazine

These Pants Look Like Jeans but Feel Like Leggings, and Nearly 50,000 Shoppers Approve

In these turbulent few years, so many style trends have popped up and disappeared. But one fad that's stuck around for awhile? Comfy bottoms. Since the world's return to a (somewhat) normal state, the joggers and sweats that came to replace jeans and slacks have been adapting to be more publicly acceptable. And while everyone should be vehemently against the return of some old fashion faux pas (cough, low-rise jeans), there's one 2010s staple that could and should be the next big thing: leggings that look like jeans. (Want more vintage inspo? Check out these wide-leg flares.)
APPAREL
Us Weekly

11 Figure-Flattering Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking to add some new spring dresses to your closet? We know we are! We've been shopping non-stop trying to find the finest frocks out there — and with figure-flattering fits! Ready to check out what we've found? […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Flowers#Ankle Boots#Asgard Women#Black Burgundy#Yellow
StyleCaster

Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 30 Best Shoes for Wide Feet, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A 2019 study analyzing 1.2 million foot scans across North America, Europe and Asia found that foot measurements vary between genders and regions and concluded that shoes should be available in at least three widths per length to adequately fit 90% of the population. Unfortunately, not all shoe styles fit this criteria, leaving many people with wide feet to try to fit into footwear that feels just a bit too tight. (Perhaps...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Harper's Bazaar

31 Sandals to Buy Before Summer Starts

Summer can't come soon enough. So while we anticipate warm rays and moments of relaxation, why not shop for the pair of sandals you'll want to live in all season long? Some favorites shoes from spring stepped off the runways in unexpected colors and awe-inspiring patterns—and we can expect the return of chunky flatforms, wide-strap sandals, and even sky-high platforms in an array of hues.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Zara’s Denim Selection Is On Point—And The Jeans Are All Under $50

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything. From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks. I...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
womansday.com

28 Best Dresses on Amazon for a Fast and Easy Wardrobe Upgrade

Thinking about refreshing your closet for spring, summer and beyond? Shopping for dresses IRL can be totally daunting — all the driving, parking, schlepping, trying on. And that’s to say nothing of the sticker shock you might experience when you take your purchases to the register. Say what...
SHOPPING
purewow.com

The Only 6 Spring Handbag Trends You Need to Know for 2022

Spring is in the air, and along with the blooming of flowers and shedding of puffer coats comes a wave of new spring trends to dive into. The easiest (and often most fun) trends to pull off are always new handbags—you never have to worry about ordering the wrong size or developing blisters unlike with dresses or sandals—which is why we’ve pulled together a list of the only six bag trends you need to know for the coming season. From colorful pops to throwback carryalls, here are the best pieces to add to your shopping cart before anyone else.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

The Best Levi's Jeans for Spring on Amazon

If you've had an early start on spring cleaning, and have decided to retire your old jeans, it's time to upgrade to the best classic jeans around: Levi's. Amazon rarely disappoints us with their fashion selection and we found some great Levi's jeans on Amazon, just in time for a wardrobe refresh.
APPAREL
In Style

Katie Holmes' Confusing Outfit Included This Undeniably Practical Shoe Trend

Katie Holmes just wore a confusing outfit. But it's the type of confusing outfit we've definitely all fallen victim to this time of year because, well, it's all we can come up with when the weather won't make up its mind. One day it's sunny and in the high 60s, the next day it's snowing — or even worse, when the temperatures are in the low 30s in the morning and quickly rise to 60-plus degrees by mid-afternoon. How does one dress for that?
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

This Katie Holmes-Approved Brand Just Put So Many Colorful Handbags on Sale — Up to 50% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every time Katie Holmes steps out, she introduces us to yet another fashion staple we didn't know we needed. The actress somehow always finds a happy medium between fashion-forward and practical, so when we learned that she always has a Kate Spade handbag in her closet, we knew we needed to add one (or two) to our collection ASAP. And luckily, there are a lot of spring-ready bags marked down right now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

SheKnows

37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy