Nats new bopper Cruz makes immediate impact with pitcher tip

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey dismisses the notion that her third-seeded team’s narrow escape in the first round of the NCAA Tournament signifies that the Tigers are vulnerable. The proof will come when the Tigers meet sixth seed Ohio State in second-round action Monday night. LSU had to rally from 10 points down against 14th seed Jackson State within the final five minutes on Saturday night. But Mulkey says she doesn’t see how anyone can criticize her team’s play. She says Jackson State played well and LSU just had to respond. Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff says LSU’s early test was good for the Tigers because they were tested and had to execute down the stretch.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO