Nats new bopper Cruz makes immediate impact with pitcher tip

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals signed 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz to be their designated...

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
Moore scores 21, Houston hammers Illinois to make Sweet 16

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win over Illinois. The Illini were ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year. The fifth-seeded Cougars, who lost their two best players to season-ending injuries, are headed home to Texas for the next round, which will be in San Antonio, about a three-hour drive from Houston. Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March. For Illinois, it’s another year of deep disappointment. The Fighting Illini were led by All-American Kofi Cockburn’s 19 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Yankees make awful ‘revenge’ signing as Trevor Story chooses Red Sox

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been outspoken about wanting to avoid a last-ditch spending spree before Opening Day. With shortstop the last position the Yankees could justify splurging on, Steinbrenner’s comments all but ruled out a move for one of Carlos Correa, who has since signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins, and Trevor Story.
MLB
State
Washington State
Bruins sign new defenseman Lindholm to 8-year extension

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins agreed to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension with 28-year-old defenseman Hampus Lindholm one day after acquiring him from the Anaheim Ducks in a trade. Lindholm came to Boston in a deal Saturday that sent a package of draft picks to the Ducks along with defensemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen. The move for the top blue liner on the market heading into Monday’s trade deadline strengthens the Bruins’ defense as they make a playoff push. Through Saturday’s games, Boston had 81 points, good for fourth place in the NHL’s Atlantic Division.
NHL
Arizona outlasts UNLV 72-67 in women’s NCAA tourney opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 30 points, Cate Reese added 16 and Arizona outlasted UNLV 72-67 in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats started off jittery in their first home tournament game since 1998, when coach Adia Barnes was still playing. Arizona finally pulled away behind Pellington and Reese, who combined for 22 of the Wildcats’ 24 fourth-quarter points. Desi-Rae Young had 16 points to lead UNLV, which had 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter.
TUCSON, AZ
Great defense, bad shooting as S. Carolina beats Miami 49-33

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and 16 rebounds as top-seeded South Carolina had to ride its strong defense to a 49-33 win over Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks again held an opponent without a field goal in the second quarter and Miami shot just 24% for the game. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley advanced to her eighth Sweet 16 in nine tournament appearances. The Gamecocks led all the way through this ugly one, but shooting only 30%, they could never really pull away. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi of Miami led all scorers with 15 points. The 6-foot-4 forward only shot 3-pointers, going 5-of-11.
COLUMBIA, SC
Swiatek beats Sakkari to win Indian Wells, No. 2 ranking

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek will rise to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday’s WTA Tour rankings, trailing only top-ranked Ash Barty, who skipped Indian Wells. Sakkari will move to No. 3, the rising Greek star’s highest ranking yet. Gusty winds affected serves and shots by both players. There were seven service breaks in the first set alone. Swiatek earned $1.2 million for the victory.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Nelson Cruz
LSU, Ohio State meet in 2nd-round after tense NCAA openers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey dismisses the notion that her third-seeded team’s narrow escape in the first round of the NCAA Tournament signifies that the Tigers are vulnerable. The proof will come when the Tigers meet sixth seed Ohio State in second-round action Monday night. LSU had to rally from 10 points down against 14th seed Jackson State within the final five minutes on Saturday night. But Mulkey says she doesn’t see how anyone can criticize her team’s play. She says Jackson State played well and LSU just had to respond. Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff says LSU’s early test was good for the Tigers because they were tested and had to execute down the stretch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau: "It is a hard decision"

Bryson DeChambeau’s comeback could begin next week. The eight-time TOUR winner is in the field for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Injuries have kept DeChambeau off the PGA TOUR since he missed the cut Farmers Insurance Open in late January.
GOLF

