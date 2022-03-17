ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream Team! Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Host the 2022 Met Gala

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarÃ§ons: Art of the In-Between exhibition, in New YorkAPTOPIX 2017 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 1 May 2017 Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The hosts with the most! With the Met Gala just weeks away, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds , Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be the co-chairs for the star-studded event, which will take place on May 2.

This year, the theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” following the 2021 theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The exhibition opens to the public on May 7 and will be available to view through September 5. It will feature designs from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s.

Similar to last year’s red carpet, this year will shine a light on American designers. That in mind, New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman hinted via Twitter that the dress code for this year will be “gilded glamour.” Even though outfits always surprise, we would expect to see major metallics and loads of jewels.

While the guest list for the event will be kept under lock and key, it’s a safe bet that the fashion from the evening isn’t going to disappoint. While Miranda has yet to attend the event, the other three hosts have brought their A-game to fashion’s biggest night.

From the 34-year-old Gossip Girl star’s regal Versace gown in 2018 to the 51-year-old Watchmen actress’ Michael Kors power suit at the 2021 event, this year’s hosts certainly don’t mess around. The four celebrities will be joined by honorary co-chairs Tom Ford , Anna Wintour and Adam Mosseri .

As such, it couldn’t come as surprise that fashion fanatics are already freaking out about the hosts for the big night. “BLAKE LIVELY HOSTING THE MET GALA?!??!?!?!?” a fan tweeted, while someone else said, “I haven’t been this excited for a Met Gala theme since heavenly bodies.”

Others couldn’t help but speculate about who would would walk the red carpet. “Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are hosting the Met Gala, what if Taylor [Swift] goes?!?!” a fan hypothesized on Twitter, while another said, “I am prepared to pass out if Kim [Kardashian] & Pete [Davidson] walk the Met Gala carpet together.”

Kardashian, for her part, has become somewhat of a staple at the event, attending in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021. She was perhaps the most buzzed about last year thanks to her all-black Balenciaga ensemble that didn’t show any skin.

