Calcasieu Parish School Board Reports 3 Incidents at Area High Schools Resolved

Louisiana State Police to Conduct Independent External Review and Assessment. Louisiana – On March 11, 2022, the Louisiana State Police announced that, after a nationwide search, the LSP have contracted with The Bowman Group to conduct a comprehensive independent external review and assessment of the Louisiana State Police’s policies, procedures, practices, culture, and training in order to drive organizational change and improved public safety services. The consulting services will be provided through May 2023 at a cost of nearly $1.5 million divided between the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The Bowman Group is a globally recognized organization with a track record of improving police department operations through system assessments, policy analysis, technological evaluations, and training enhancements.

