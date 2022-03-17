ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Suspect in custody after police chase ends on I-696 WB

 3 days ago
A man is in custody following a police chase that continued from Detroit to Macomb County on Thursday afternoon.

Detroit police say they started to chase a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. It began around 2 p.m. in the area of Kelly and Whittier in Detroit.

Police say the vehicle headed north and made it to 15 Mile and Gratiot before getting on I-94 and then onto I-696 westbound.

More than a dozen officers with Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department stopped the suspect at I-696 westbound at Van Dyke and took him into custody.

The Warren Police Department, which is taking the lead on the case, said Keshawn Leontae Peeples, 22, was facing charges for allegedly firing into a home on Couwlier in late February. He was reportedly in the vehicle that was being pursued Thursday, and later turned over to the Warren Police Department on those outstanding warrants.

Police say additional charges are now being sought related to the pursuit.

