What do you do with Golden Runes? And other Elden Ring item questions you’re afraid to ask

By Nicole Carpenter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re anything like me, you have been picking up buckets full of items in Elden Ring and leaving them to languish in your inventory. Maybe that’s because you forgot you had them, overwhelmed by the number of weird mysteries in the world. Or maybe you simply have no idea what...

ComicBook

Elden Ring Secret Makes Players Rethink Everything

Fake walls in Elden Ring are a staple of FromSoftware's games, but it appears at least a few walls in the new RPG are even faker than they appear. Players have discovered this week that there are some walls in one particular area of Elden Ring which take a whopping 50 hits before they're broken down so that players can see what they hide. Many players are convinced that this is some sort of bug that shouldn't be happening at all, but many are also wondering what other "secret" walls they might've missed elsewhere throughout their journeys in the Lands Between.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Ranni the Witch’s questline walkthrough

Elden Ring’s Ranni questline is less of a side quest and more a parallel quest. It’s full of lore and will take you across most of the Lands Between in the many hours it takes you to complete it. It also unlocks an alternate ending to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring’s bomb-wielding birds are out of control

Elden Ring is certainly a tough game, but after defeating Margit, the Fell Omen in Stormveil Castle, I was feeling pretty good about myself. I had done it in under a dozen tries; I was rocking a sweet halberd from the Tree Sentinel, and I felt like I had this whole “FromSoftware game” thing down. My hubris led to an immediate, inevitable fall at the hands of Stormveil’s other enemies. What made it really sting was that my new nemeses weren’t bosses — or even minibosses. Instead, I have been continually thwarted by Elden Ring’s tiniest foes, like wolves and birds — and it’s become clear to me these little guys are some of Elden Ring’s toughest enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Dragon-Burnt Ruins walkthrough

The Dragon-Burnt Ruins are an explorable section in Elden Ring’s West Limgrave area. In this area, there is a trap chest that will send you into Caelid, along with another containing the Twinblade. There is also an overworld boss to the north. In this Elden Ring Dragon-Burnt Ruins guide, we’ll tell you how to find the ruins, how to tell the chests apart, and where in Caelid you might end up.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

FromSoftware Reveals Elden Ring Is Just Getting Started

FromSoftware's newest action RPG "Elden Ring" has been an unmitigated success. Sure, there have been a few issues with the PC edition of the game not being able to maintain a decent frame rate, but critical reviews have been glowing and it's set a series record for sales. This is largely because the massive open world and fluid combat system offers fans plenty of places to explore and enemies to fight, (even if battling some of these creatures results in some really gruesome deaths.) Gaming analyst Benji-Sales tweeted that the current number of players is actually higher than the all-time peak numbers for "Sekiro" and every "Dark Souls" game combined. Even with so many other major titles being released in 2022, many are already predicting that "Elden Ring" will be most platforms' game of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Look, just hug the Elden Ring lady

Yes, hugging Elden Ring’s Fia will give you a health debuff — minus 5% of your total health, to be exact. But, it’s still a hug: Do you understand how harsh the world of Elden Ring is? You’re going to need the comfort. Plus, there’s a way to remove the curse, should you not want what she’s offered — just consume her blessing!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Murkwater Catacombs walkthrough

The Murkwater Catacombs are a hidden dungeon in Elden Ring’s West Limgrave area. In this area you will find the Grave Warden Duelist boss. In this Elden Ring Murkwater Catacombs guide we’ll tell you how to find the dungeon, what enemies to expect, and how to beat the Grave Warden Duelist.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Elden Ring': How To Craft Sleepbone Arrows

The Sleepbone Arrow is one of the new projectile types introduced in “Elden Ring” that can be used to inflict the Sleep status on certain enemies. These arrows can be crafted with the Crafting Kit purchased from Kale at the Church of Elleh using materials that are somewhat hard to find, but only if players have the Fevor’s Cookbook (2) in their inventory.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Reminder: Interrogate Elden Ring NPCs until they break

FromSoftware plays by its own rules. Though its games are primarily famous for their difficulty, FromSoftware's library requires a brain rewire to enjoy and understand. The developer lives by its own judgement of common sense and it can be tough to discern the laws of places like the Lands Between. It's not an easy process, as some 'rules' are less than intuitive, but once you understand FromSoft's desires and general disregard for what you think as normal design conventions, the games are excellent.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Take-Two’s Private Division signs new games from Sonic Mania devs, Die Gute Fabrik, more

Take-Two Interactive’s indie-focused publishing label Private Division announced new agreements with four studios, Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, and Yellow Brick Games, on Wednesday. The announcement means new games from the teams behind Sega’s Sonic Mania and AAA franchises like Dragon Age, Assassin’s Creed, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six are coming from Private Division in the next few years.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Heretical Rise Tower, how to find the invisible snow bridge

Elden Ring’s Heretical Rise Tower has one of the game’s most confusing puzzles, mostly because you can’t see the solution, even after you’ve found it. The Heretical Rise Tower is located in the middle of the Mountaintops of Giants and is sealed by a gate and a riddle that requires you to find an alternate entrance to the tower using an invisible bridge.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring’s ‘super’ illusory wall may be the biggest troll of all

Elden Ring fans intimately know the displeasure of being trolled by their fellow players with messages that read “hidden path ahead” or “try attacking,” hinting at one of FromSoftware’s infamous illusory walls — the mirage walls that hide secret rooms in castles or hidden pathways in dungeons. Surely, you’ve clanged a sword on a wall expecting a fun secret after reading one of these messages, only to be rebuffed and verify that the “liar ahead” message you also saw nearby is legit.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Academy of Raya Lucaria walkthrough and map

Elden Ring’s Academy of Raya Lucaria is a treacherous Legacy Dungeon, populated by magic-wielding foes led by a brutally efficient boss. In this Raya Lucaria Academy walkthrough, we’ll show you how to defeat every enemy, find every item, and defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. Table of...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Berserk Fans Spot Famous Series Location in Elden Ring

The world of Elden Ring, created by From Software with a major assist from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, has taken the world by storm, giving fans an open terrain to discover brutal enemies literally throughout an enormous environment. The From Software title also has never been shy about the influence of Kentaro Miura's Berserk, with numerous Easter Eggs appearing throughout the game. Now, one fan has discovered a particularly gruesome locale that started the journey of Guts within a world of demonic entities and brutal members of mankind.
COMICS
ComicBook

Elden Ring Player Teaches PS5 Controller a Lesson in Viral Post

A post over on the Elden Ring Reddit page featuring a smashed PS5 DualSense controller has gone viral. Like Dark Souls before it -- and Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- Elden Ring is a very challenging game that requires lots of trial and error, plus grinding. And this will come as no surprise to anyone familiar with FromSoftware, the developer behind the game, as grueling difficulty is the Japanese studio's MO. Elden Ring is arguably the developer's most accessible game to date, but that doesn't mean it's also the easiest FromSoftware game to date. It's just as difficult as the studio's previous games, if not more difficult.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Map fragment locations

In this Elden Ring map fragment locations guide, we’ll show you the locations of every map fragment stele. Elden Ring’s map fills in as you collect map fragments at stelae (or steles) along the roadside. Each new region you explore will have one or more map fragments to find.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Insulted Over New Red Dead Online Update

Just like in 2021, Rockstar Games continues to anger Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online fans. While GTA 5 has been remastered for a second time (and while it's now available on its third generation of consoles), and while GTA Online continues to be heavily supported with several big updates a year, Red Dead Redemption fans have had nothing to celebrate. Red Dead Online is seemingly dead in the water and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be brought forward to the new consoles, which wouldn't be so perplexing if GTA 5, an eight-year-old-game, hadn't just been released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rubbing salt in the wound, Grand Theft Auto fans just got remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. What did Red Dead Redemption fans just get? Tan pants in Red Dead Online.
