What do you do with Golden Runes? And other Elden Ring item questions you’re afraid to ask

FromSoftware's newest action RPG "Elden Ring" has been an unmitigated success. Sure, there have been a few issues with the PC edition of the game not being able to maintain a decent frame rate, but critical reviews have been glowing and it's set a series record for sales. This is largely because the massive open world and fluid combat system offers fans plenty of places to explore and enemies to fight, (even if battling some of these creatures results in some really gruesome deaths.) Gaming analyst Benji-Sales tweeted that the current number of players is actually higher than the all-time peak numbers for "Sekiro" and every "Dark Souls" game combined. Even with so many other major titles being released in 2022, many are already predicting that "Elden Ring" will be most platforms' game of the year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO