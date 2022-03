Bungie is moving away from its first-person shooter roots with its next game and embracing a third-person perspective. Bungie made a name for itself with Halo and Destiny, creating some of the most renowned and recognizable FPS games of all-time. Bungie's work on Halo was so monumental, that Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward was working on a "Halo killer" before eventually switching gears to Call of Duty 4. Not only is Bungie's work filled with rich sci-fi worlds, but they have tight first-person controls with sandbox elements to help separate them from the increasingly crowded FPS genre. By the looks of it, Bungie is hoping to distinguish itself and its next game even further by leaving the genre entirely.

