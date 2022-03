Parity is increasing in the women's game, so Saturday's first-round matchups in the 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament could feature several significant upsets. Since the tournament started in 1982, 87 of the 156 top seeds (55.7 percent) have made the Final Four, and at least two have made it in 33 of the 39 competitions. But this year, there are teams like sixth-seeded Kentucky, No. 11 seed Princeton and 12th-seeded Stephen F. Austin that could make some noise. UK, which defeated No. 1 South Carolina to win the SEC title, faces a Princeton team that allows less than 51 points per game in one of the 16 first-round matchups on Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO