Duke and Michigan State are ready to battle it out on Sunday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line between the two powerhouses. One of the best matchups of the day for the NCAA Tournament is No. 2 Duke taking on No. 7 Michigan State. Whenever you have Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo going head to head, there’s always going to be plenty of intrigue.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO