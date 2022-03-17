ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Supply Chain Director’s Guide to Direct Store Delivery Automation Technology

foodlogistics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article**Brought to you in partnership with BlueStar and Appware Solutions**. Late deliveries...

www.foodlogistics.com

Tom's Hardware

'China's Silicon Valley' Locked Down, Could Affect Supply Chains

The Chinese government has acted decisively today to try and stem a Covid-19 outbreak in Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million people that borders Hong Kong. The metropolis has now gone into total lockdown, which means people must work at home if they can; otherwise, all businesses must "suspend production." Shenzhen is a well-known tech and finance hub, and impacts on the former may send a shock through the IT industry supply chain.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Retail grocery distributor increases productivity by 60%. Automation takes labor shortages off the table.

**Content brought to you in partnership with Murata Machinery**. Starting from a small town of Asian greengrocers in the 1900s, this retail and dry good grocer expanded their supermarket stores to over 200 locations, employing 20,000+ employees across an international footprint with annual sales at $6 billion. They develop original food products in pursuit of deliciousness, easy-to-purchase reliable quality, including “safety and security”. They tailor their product lineups to specific regions with product development pursuing tastiness and price. Dietary habits, family needs, and age composition of residents differ slightly from region to region. From the introduction of fresh seasonal products and suggestions on how to eat to everyday life and special occasions, they offer a detailed product lineup that satisfied the needs and wants of customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
foodlogistics.com

Optimized Solutions for Improved Routing and Delivery

The foodservice industry faces unprecedented supply chain distribution challenges. Distributors are facing rising operating costs, increasing customer demands and complex supply chain issues. These challenges require a shift to analytics, innovation and adaptability. Companies want solutions that provide visibility while creating more efficient routes, which calls for the latest in...
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

MODEX 2022 to Showcase Innovation, Automation, Evolution

When I look back on the last MODEX show, it was on the cusp of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), back when the elbow bump was first born. Fast forward to nearly 2 years later, and so much has changed, evolved and transpired in the supply chain space. Grocery stores implemented...
TECHNOLOGY
#Direct Store Delivery#Automation#Stress#Bluestar#Appware Solutions
Sourcing Journal

Forto, Silq: Latest Funding Fuels Supply Chain’s Digital Disruption

Click here to read the full article. Investors continue to pump capital into an industry navigating its way through digitization. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFrom Amazon to West Coast Dockworkers, Logistics Leaps Into Russia-Ukraine FrayFlexport CEO Unveils Bitcoin Investment: 'Never a Dull Moment'$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
MARKETS
Distractify

TikToker Says Red Lobster Fired Her After She Was "Jumped” at Work

Labor has always been a hot topic of conversation, and it seems that only more and more people have been talking about income discrepancies and poor management/structural choices ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe people staying home and not working for a while had something to do with it, or the massive layoffs, or the redistribution of wealth that made big corporations even bigger while small businesses were assaulted, or politicians using inside knowledge to benefit, maybe all of this helped to put a sour taste in people's mouths when it came to work during and after the pandemic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
protocol.com

Peloton's new supply chain chief joins a company in crisis

Peloton's had a rough year. After bringing on a new CEO, the company's latest attempt to reverse its downward spiral is to hire someone to fix one of its biggest issues: supply chain management. Peloton announced Thursday that Andrew Rendich will join the company as its chief supply chain officer.
BUSINESS
Bay News 9

Supply chain issues puts strain on Finger Lakes chef’s business

The prices at the grocery stores are hitting wallets hard. Over the past year, shoppers paid more than 6.5% for items on the shelf. Inflation is at risk of growing even more, due to the current war in Ukraine. Goldman Sachs experts are expecting grocery store prices to rise another...
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

Biden-Harris Tap Information-Exchange to Bridge Supply Chain Gaps

The Biden-Harris Administration announces the launch of Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), which will tap supply chain visibility and information sharing to keep goods moving throughout the supply chain. Stakeholders involved in the endeavor are tasked with developing a proof-of-concept information exchange to ease supply chain congestion movement of goods, and ultimately cut costs for American consumers, with DOT leading the program. The new move from the White House follows numerous attempts at innovation in the supply chain visibility space in the hopes to keep goods moving throughout the crisis. Now that the Russian/Ukraine complicates the supply chain even more, companies look for ways to keep afloat.
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

How technology and innovation strengthen supply chain preparedness

Supply chain leaders have been navigating through supply constraints and obstacles since 2020. And it is clear the healthcare industry will require new ways of inventory management to stay ahead of these challenges. In a recent Q&A with Becker’s Hospital Review sponsored by Cardinal Health, Joe Walsh, founder of Supply...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Ryder to Reshape Inbound Supply Chain for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s), the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, announced that Southern Glazer’s has selected Ryder to restructure its inbound transportation and implement one-of-a-kind visibility and collaborative logistics technology RyderShare TM. The goal: to make Southern Glazer’s inbound supply chain more efficient and resilient, which ultimately means its suppliers’ products get to market even faster.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

From Data to Insights: The Value of Data Analysis for Grocers

By now, the whole world is familiar with the opulence of the online grocery market. In 2021 alone, it totaled $97.7 billion in sales via pickup, delivery and direct-to-consumer channels. But the wealth of profits hidden deep in grocery market data is still quite untapped. Whether enhancing operational efficiency, allowing...
MARKETS
Metro International

GE’s investors look for update on supply-chain, inflationary pressures

CHICAGO (Reuters) – When General Electric Co’s investors gather on Thursday, they will focus on a potential hit to company profits from persistent supply-chain and inflationary woes. The Boston-based industrial conglomerate last month warned that its profits would suffer in the first half of this year from supply...
BOSTON, MA
WWD

Supply Chain Technology Company Silq Raises $17.6 Million in Series A Funding

With an eye on expanding its global footprint of manufacturer partners as well as strengthening its team and platform capabilities, supply chain technology company Silq said it has raised $17.6 million in Series A funding. The company offers a variety of sourcing solutions that increase supply chain efficiency. “Silq’s purpose-built...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Oshkosh's McNeilus Acquires CartSeeker Vehicle Automation Technology

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) subsidiary McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., has acquired the CartSeeker curbside automation product from Eagle Vision Systems, Inc. and Waterloo Controls, Inc. Deal terms were not disclosed. CartSeeker curbside automation is a patented AI-based recognition technology that identifies and locates curbside waste carts and helps automate...
OSHKOSH, WI
MIT Technology Review

AI is helping treat healthcare as if it’s a supply chain problem

Running a healthcare system is like juggling bees. Millions of moving pieces—from mobile clinics to testing kits—need to be in the right places at the right time. That’s even harder to do in countries with limited resources and endemic disease. But getting stuff where it’s needed is...
HEALTH
foodlogistics.com

All-in-One Fleet Expense App Keeps Drivers Moving

Relay Payments introduced RelayGo, a technology-enabled, all-in-one fleet expense card and driver mobile app. “RelayGo will drive the next chapter in our company’s growth story as we continue to add innovative products and services while maintaining our commitment to superior customer service,” says Relay Payments CEO Ryan Droege.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Will China's Supply Chain Issues Cause Problems For The Fed This Week?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Monday Market Open) Geopolitical risks are bearing down on the markets as a new week of trading is about to kick off. Equity index futures were much higher overnight but have significantly trimmed those gains. In fact, the Nasdaq futures were up about 100 points but turned negative before the open.
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

Workforce Wearables Provide Logistics Workers Physical Support

The 2020 holiday shopping season broke records. The 2021 season shattered them. Compared to 2020, last year’s number of online shoppers during November and December increased by almost 1 billion distinct individuals to around 2.54 billion. And, while online shopping makes life easier for consumers, the increased number of purchases resulted in a large amount of strain being placed on warehouse and logistics workers.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

China's COVID Curbs Set to Tighten Global Supply Chain Pinch

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Manufacturers of everything from flash drives to glass for Apple iPhone screens are warning of shipment delays as they comply with Chinese controls to curb the spread of COVID-19, further straining global supply chains. Authorities across China are trying to try stem the spread of the country's worst...
PUBLIC HEALTH

