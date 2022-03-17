ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers announce coaching staff changes

By MK Burgess
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers announced they’ve promoted defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery to defensive line/running game coordinator and Ryan Downard to safeties coach. The Green and Gold have also hired Ramsen Golpashin as an offensive quality control coach, Quinshon Odom as a coaching assistant, and Michael Spurlock as a special teams quality control coach.

Montgomery will be in his 8th season with the Packers in 2022 and has been in charge of the defensive line for the past four seasons.

Downard is in his 5th season with Green Bay. He was the assistant defensive backs coach from 2019 to 2021 and defensive quality control coach in 2018.

Golpashin arrives in Green Bay from the college football world. The former Oregon Duck was a part of the football program at UCLA from 2018-21, as a defensive line analyst and offensive line graduate assistant. He also coached for the University of Hawaii, Oregon and the University of California-Berkeley.

Odom returns to the Green and Gold, having previously worked in the player personnel department during the 2018 season. He spent last season as an offensive line graduate assistant at the University of Texas.

Spurlock spent the last two seasons as a senior analyst for Ole Miss. He was a kick returner and wide receiver in the NFL from 2006 to 2014 and coached in the league as a special teams assistant for the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

