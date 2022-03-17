ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, PA

Skills USA students make donations to local non-profit

By Cody Butler
 3 days ago

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three students at the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center donated several boxes of clothing to the Trehab Community Action Agency, a non-profit in Montrose, on Wednesday.

The students, like Elk Lake Jr. Sr. High School’s Sydney Baker, are part of Skills USA and wanted to help their community with this project in a different way than students in the past.

“We wanted something that was different something that could be unique to us not just the same thing over again.”

Jenna Weiss, a supervisor at Trehab Workforce Development, said “Trehab has so many departments and so many families that can truly benefit from these donations. So, it’s really a beautiful thing that they chose to do that.”

Next month the three students will head to Hershey to present their project to judges in hopes to take home a Skills USA award.

