ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, CA

3 Greenfield men arrested for stealing $8,000 worth of equipment

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uodLC_0eiFjyyt00

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Greenfield Police arrested three suspects in connection with a commercial burglary on the 600 block of El Camino Real on Tuesday.

Mario Castro, 64, Gabriel Torres, 37, and Rocio Barajas, 38, all from Greenfield allegedly stole around $8,000 worth of equipment, according to the business owner.

The burglary was reported on Monday and all three suspects were found the next day and taken into custody, according to police.

They are facing charges for burglary, conspiracy and probation violation.

Torres also had six outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Most of the stolen property was returned to the owner but there is still a missing Honda EM 7000 generator.

The post 3 Greenfield men arrested for stealing $8,000 worth of equipment appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina Police arrest attempted car burglar

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Marina Police arrested a Salinas man who they said broke into a car on the 3100 block of Lake Drive on Thursday. Christopher Craig Markert, 31, was looking into vehicles in a man's apartment complex, and that onlooker notified police of Markert's suspicious activity. The citizen continued to watch Markert as police The post Marina Police arrest attempted car burglar appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

2 teens arrested in Watsonville double stabbing

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said two teen suspects have been arrested for stabbing two victims in a fight on Tuesday. Officers responded to Sunset Vista at Vista Point Drive after reports of a stabbing. Four suspects drove off in a gold four-door sedan before officers arrived. The two victims found suffered minor injuries, according The post 2 teens arrested in Watsonville double stabbing appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bicyclist killed in Salinas crash

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police confirmed a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday at South Main Street and Plaza Circle. Police said the bicyclist died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. According to authorities, the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. This is an The post Bicyclist killed in Salinas crash appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenfield, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for man that threatened people with knife

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man who stole a bike and threatened people with a knife. When the store's Loss Prevention caught up to the suspect he pulled out a knife and threatened people. Loss prevention backed off so nobody got hurt and the suspect left. If you know The post Salinas Police looking for man that threatened people with knife appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas tow company owner pleads no contest to unlawfully towing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney said that the owner of a salinas tow company pleaded no contest to five felony counts of unlawfully taking vehicles. On March 9, 2022, Marco Damian, owner of MD Towing, pleaded not guilty to a string of charges for taking vehicles without the consent of their owners, The post Salinas tow company owner pleads no contest to unlawfully towing appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Torres
KION News Channel 5/46

Crash in Gilroy leads to death on Travel Park Circle

GILROY, Calif. (KION) CHP confirmed a person is dead following a crash on Monterey Road and Travel Park Circle at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. It was determined to be a passenger vehicle versus a semi-truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle was found dead as soon as emergency responders arrived. The crash ruptured the fuel tank The post Crash in Gilroy leads to death on Travel Park Circle appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Woman transported to hospital following structure fire in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Multiple crews in Marina responded to a large structure fire at the Marina Del Mar Mobile Homes on Crescent Avenue. The street was blocked off from Reservation Road to Hillcrest Avenue. Marina Fire Department said they responded to a call about black smoke at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire department said a The post Woman transported to hospital following structure fire in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Camino Real
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Body found in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville Police confirmed a body was found near the overpass at Green Valley Road and Highway 1. Police said the body is of a male. They do not know how long the body was there and no word yet on the cause of death. This is an ongoing investigation. KION will continue The post Body found in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

WATCH: Stockton ‘candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery

STOCKTON, Calif (KION-TV)-- Stockton Police are looking for four armed robbers after one of them posed as a candy salesman to get into a person's home. On Monday on the 10300 block of Joplin Lane, just before 2 p.m., a 39-year-old woman answered the door to who she believed was a candy salesman. The man The post WATCH: Stockton ‘candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery appeared first on KION546.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield neighborhoods targeted in catalytic converter thefts

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Police Department said on Sunday night there were a string of catalytic converter thefts. This comes as Monterey County has started efforts to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. Police told KION on March 6, it had a string of six catalytic converter thefts. The thefts happened after midnight.  Greenfield Police The post Greenfield neighborhoods targeted in catalytic converter thefts appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Greenfield for impersonating an officer while drunk

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- According to the Greenfield Police Department, a man was arrested Sunday for impersonating a peace officer. Clemente Martinez, 27, was arrested on Burgundy Drive by the Greenfield Police Department. Martinez is being charged for a felony DUI, reckless driving, impersonating a peace officer, evading police and driving on a suspended license. GreenfieldPoliceLogDownload The post Man arrested in Greenfield for impersonating an officer while drunk appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina man gets 16 years in prison for attempted murder, arson and stalking

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man who pleaded no contest on felony charges of attempted murder, arson, domestic violence and stalking was sentenced Wednesday in Monterey County Superior Court. James Robert Campbell, of Marina, was sentenced to 16 years and four months to be served in the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, according to the The post Marina man gets 16 years in prison for attempted murder, arson and stalking appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy