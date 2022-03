Daylight saving time may come to an end in the US in 2023, following a unanimous vote in the Senate. But how did the idea come about?. One popular tale is that Benjamin Franklin thought up daylight saving time as a joke. While living in France, Franklin wrote a satirical essay, published in the Journal de Paris. In the piece, the future president suggests that Paris should be forcibly awoken at sunrise to make the most of daylight hours and natural light, saving vast sums of money on candles.

