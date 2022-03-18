ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Burger King says Russia operator 'refused' to shutter restaurants

By Hilary Russ
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Z7us_0eiFjeZb00

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) said that to enforce its contracts with the partner, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company.

Kolobov said in a statement to Reuters that he does not have the authority or power to decide whether to suspend restaurant operations.

Shear's long letter and Kolobov's response highlight the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

It also exposes what can become a point of weakness in international franchising, which is how most American restaurant brands expand overseas: the relationships with their independent operators.

On March 8, Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) and a wave of other companies followed McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) in saying they would suspend or limit operations in Russia.

Like Burger King, Starbucks does not own or operate its more than 100 cafes there.

But unlike Burger King, it had a willing partner - Kuwait-based Alshaya Group - that immediately agreed to shut its Starbucks' locations in Russia and support its 2,000 employees.

Restaurant Brands entered Russia a decade ago through a joint venture partnership with three entities: Kolobov, who controls day-to-day operations, private equity and asset management firm Investment Capital Ukraine, and Russia's state-owned VTB Bank (VTBR.MM), which has been hit by Western sanctions. read more

Restaurant Brands has started the process to dispose of its 15% ownership stake in the joint venture. It wants to do so immediately, Shear said, but it will take "some time" based on the terms of the agreement.

There are "no legal clauses that allow us to unilaterally change the contract or allow any one of the partners to simply walk away or overturn the entire agreement," Shear wrote.

"Would we like to suspend all Burger King operations immediately in Russia? Yes. Are we able to enforce a suspension of operations today?" he wrote. "No."

Kolobov said he has never had control of operations since the joint venture formed in 2012. He controls 30% of the partnership and said the decision to suspend operations "must be taken by all shareholders considering the impact it may have" on approximately 25,000 employees.

Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Additional reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

Desperate Russian fills his entire fridge with McDONALD'S after the restaurant suspends trading over Ukraine… as others cash in by selling Big Mac meals for £250!

A Russian has filled his fridge with McDonald's while others are selling burgers for £250 after the restaurant said it will close its 850 locations across Russia following Vladimir Putin's devastating invasion of Ukraine. A photograph, shared to discussion website Reddit, showed a desperate person's fridge jam-packed with at...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Burger King Closings in 2022

The home of the Whopper closed over 250 restaurants in 2019, and more than it opened in subsequent years. Current Burger King logoRestaurant Brands International. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Restaurant Brands International (RBI), Caitlin Cochrane for MoneyWise.com, Danny Klein for QSR Magazine, Wikipedia, and Jonathan Maze for Restaurant Business Online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Restaurant Brands#Burger Joint#Food Drink#Russian#American#Starbucks Corp Lrb#Mcdonald S Corp#Alshaya Group
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Mom Photographed Dead in a Gutter Was Silicon Valley Tech Worker

The mom who was killed with her kids while trying to evacuate the Ukrainian city of Irpin has been identified as a Silicon Valley tech worker. Photos of Tatiana Perebeinis and her kids lying in a gutter, surrounded by suitcases and pet carriers, ran on the front page of The New York Times on Tuesday and reverberated around the world. Palo Alto startup SE Ranking, a tech company whose 110 employees are split between California and Ukraine, confirmed the photos showed Tatiana, 43, their Irpin-based chief accountant, her daughter Alise, 9, and son Nikita, 18.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs. Lukoil, led by billionaire founder Vagit Alekperov, called for an “immediate cessation of the armed conflict” and expressed concern over the “tragic events”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
The Independent

A Walmart employee was caught on camera increasing price tag by 350 per cent

A Walmart employee was filmed replacing the cost of salad dressing at the chain superstore from $2.24 to $7.88. The viral video, which has over three million views, showed an increase of more than 350 per cent.The TikTok was shared on 5 March by user @devious_love, who goes by Shawn Connor on the app. In the clip, the Walmart employee is seen in the salad dressing aisle printing out price tag labels that read $7.88 and switching them in for the old $2.24 price tags. Connor captioned the TikTok video, “wtf!!!”Many TikTok users believed the price hike was caused by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

369K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy