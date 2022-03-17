Are things getting worse in Baltimore City? Conversation with Mayor Scott
(WEAA)— Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Dr. Kaye to discuss the...www.weaa.org
(WEAA)— Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Dr. Kaye to discuss the...www.weaa.org
let's say due to cuts in job training, sports team, recreation centers, 18 month jobs after school has made it worst. When things are going good politicians take it away and filter in more drugs and guns to keep the city suppressed, depressed and repressed. That's for sure!
Boy wonder, and I said BOY, running this city. he avoids town hall meetings, he avoids opening city hall completely instead of partially to avoid running into people, and absolutely avoids questions from FOX NEWS. he's useless. who voted him in?
Time to get a real man to handle the crime in Balto. Get rid of Chief of Police he’s only marching to the little kids drum
Comments / 13