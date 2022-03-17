ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are things getting worse in Baltimore City? Conversation with Mayor Scott

Cover picture for the article(WEAA)— Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Dr. Kaye to discuss the...

Renee Johnson
3d ago

let's say due to cuts in job training, sports team, recreation centers, 18 month jobs after school has made it worst. When things are going good politicians take it away and filter in more drugs and guns to keep the city suppressed, depressed and repressed. That's for sure!

5
concerned
1d ago

Boy wonder, and I said BOY, running this city. he avoids town hall meetings, he avoids opening city hall completely instead of partially to avoid running into people, and absolutely avoids questions from FOX NEWS. he's useless. who voted him in?

3
Guest
2d ago

Time to get a real man to handle the crime in Balto. Get rid of Chief of Police he’s only marching to the little kids drum

3
 

The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians. Mariupol continues to bear some of the war’s greatest suffering. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused...
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
