Vestal High School opens food pantry

By Emily Venuti
 3 days ago

VESTAL, NY – Vestal High School is giving back by opening its own public food pantry.

Vestal students, staff parents and community members all came together to create and stock the pantry, which is open to students, family and anyone who needs it.

It will be open from 4 to 6pm on Wednesdays inside the high school atrium lobby. Patrons will be able to pick their items from a pre-printed list.

To get the ball rolling, the Vestal High School Counseling and Guidance departments started a school-wide food drive.

If you’d like to donate you can call 607-757-2214.

Vestal police department to launch new app

VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Police Department is putting mental health first as it rolls out a new wellness app to personnel. The police department says that because police officers are exposed to traumatic events at a higher rate than most of the general population, it can become easier for them to develop mental health […]
New York facing shortage of Alzheimer’s caregivers

There may not be enough doctors or caregivers to take care of the estimated 410,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer's Disease in the future. An additional 44% more geriatricians will be needed based on the number of practicians in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) 2022 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.
