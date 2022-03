LANSING, MI -- An Eaton Rapids man has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run from November 2021, police said. David Duane Brown, 57, was arraigned March 7 on felony charges of operating while license suspended/revoked/denied causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to the Lansing Police Department. The charges stem from a fatal hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of 13-year-old DeJaven Bernard Hopkins on Nov. 14, 2021.

