ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wendy Williams on Wells Fargo battle: ‘I want to see all my money’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Show her the money.

Wendy Williams hit back at her bank Wells Fargo’s claims that she needs a guardian to oversee her affairs, telling “Good Morning America” Thursday she does not “want that.”

“They say that I need somebody to handle my accounts, and I don’t want that. I want all my money,” Williams told the ABC morning show during a phone interview.

“I want to see all my money that I worked hard for my entire life. My entire life,” she continued. “I don’t lie, and I don’t cheat, and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hardworking person.”

As Page Six previously reported, Wells Fargo froze the former shock jockette’s accounts after claiming she was an “incapacitated person” who needed a guardianship, which she denied.

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Williams’ lawyer LaShawn Thomas said in a statement to Page Six in February.

Thomas maintained that Williams, 57, was doing “fine” and was “of sound mind” after her former financial adviser Lori Schiller claimed the opposite, leading Wells Fargo to cut off access to her millions of dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLm91_0eiFfKgf00 “I want to see all my money that I worked hard for my entire life,” she told “GMA.”GC Images

Williams doubled down on “GMA,” saying she is “absolutely” of sound mind and accusing the bank of lying about her.

“Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me,” she said. “I want to spend more time with my family, and, you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo, and they don’t like that.”

The lawsuit was first public, but it was sealed days later after Williams filed for a restraining order against the bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8ZaE_0eiFfKgf00 Williams filed for a restraining order against the bank.FilmMagic

Despite Williams suffering from Graves’ disease complications, a reported mental health check and COVID-19 (all during her hiatus), the former radio host insisted she is in tip-top shape.

“My health is very well. I actually had a few appointments,” she shared. “You know, I’m 57 now, but I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

Because she’s feeling so youthful, she also said she will be returning to her daytime talk show — even though she has officially been replaced by Sherri Shepherd.

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Parties With Fiancée In Florida Days After Filing Jaw-Dropping $10 Million Lawsuit Against Show Producers

Wendy Williams' ex-husband certainly isn't letting business get in the way of pleasure. Days after Kevin Hunter slapped The Wendy Williams Show producers with a $10 million lawsuit after claiming to have been "unlawfully terminated solely due to his marital status to Wendy," he was seen partying it up with fiancée Sharina Hudson for her birthday.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Reportedly Claiming Responsibility for Major Segments of Talk Show

Amid news that Wendy Williams' ex-husband and former manager Kevin Hunter is suing the production company who houses her almost-former daytime talk show for wrongful termination, Hunter has leaked an email from executives, in which he says proves he's responsible for many of the segments that make the show a hit. Hunter was fired in 2019 after Williams divorced him following 25 years of marriage, Hunter's mistress, and love child. He's served as her manager since before their nuptials in the 90s and reportedly brokered the deal that garnered Williams her spot on Fox. But since Williams' leave of absence in her ongoing health struggles, comedian Sherri Shepherd has been brought in as a permanent replacement with her own talk show set to premiere in Williams' time slot this fall. Now, Hunter wants the company to pay up.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After Wendy Williams Gives Fans Health Update, Her Talk Show Is Officially Being Replaced

After months of silence, Wendy Williams finally addressed fans amid concerns about her health and rampant rumors regarding the media personality’s future on The Wendy Williams Show. However, despite Williams saying she wanted to return to New York and get back to her popular show, it was officially announced that Sherri Shepherd, who has been successfully guest-hosting on Williams’ show this season, will take over the time slot permanently with her own show, to be titled Sherri.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Abc
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Fired Wendy Williams Show DJ Shares Fun Reunion Pic With Host, Clearly Doesn't Want To Hear About TV Problems

Even if you’re not a long-time fan of The Wendy Williams Show, you probably know by now that the host has been the subject of a number of rumors, conflicting reports, and even had to take legal action for a number of things in recent weeks, as she faces not returning to her beloved talk show. But, with Williams’ series having been canceled back in February (to be replaced by guest host Sherri Shepherd's new show, Sherri, in the fall), Williams has now reunited with a former employee, DJ Boof, who seems to not be interested in any of her TV show troubles.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Cardi B responds when Tasha K says she can’t pay $4M settlement

Since Cardi B doesn’t want to break one of her flamboyantly long nails, perhaps she needs to send 50 Cent to collect her money from declawed blogger Tasha K. This is Cardi’s issue after Tasha K admitted that she cannot fork over the $4 million that an Atlanta judge ordered her to pay. The judgement was rendered immediately after it was proven irrefutably that the blogger engaged in libelous and defamatory behavior against Cardi.
ATLANTA, GA
Mic

Wendy Williams finally got canceled

Wendy Williams might be hanging up her cap for good. This week, Debmar-Mercury, the television syndication company that produces and distributes The Wendy Williams Show, announced that Williams’ daytime talk show will come to an end after 13 seasons. The announcement comes amid the media personality’s recent health struggles,...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Brother Tommy Shares Rare Photo Of Ailing Host, Insists She 'Will Pull Through This Fog' After TV Show Cancellation

Wendy Williams' brother posted a rare family photo to update fans on how the ailing TV host has been doing. Wendy, 57, has been sidelined from her talk show for months after dealing with an onslaught of health woes, and it was recently announced that The Wendy Williams Show will officially be replaced with Sherri Shepherd's new show later this year.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy