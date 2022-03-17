Wendy Williams on Wells Fargo battle: ‘I want to see all my money’

Show her the money.

Wendy Williams hit back at her bank Wells Fargo’s claims that she needs a guardian to oversee her affairs, telling “Good Morning America” Thursday she does not “want that.”

“They say that I need somebody to handle my accounts, and I don’t want that. I want all my money,” Williams told the ABC morning show during a phone interview.

“I want to see all my money that I worked hard for my entire life. My entire life,” she continued. “I don’t lie, and I don’t cheat, and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hardworking person.”

As Page Six previously reported, Wells Fargo froze the former shock jockette’s accounts after claiming she was an “incapacitated person” who needed a guardianship, which she denied.

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Williams’ lawyer LaShawn Thomas said in a statement to Page Six in February.

Thomas maintained that Williams, 57, was doing “fine” and was “of sound mind” after her former financial adviser Lori Schiller claimed the opposite, leading Wells Fargo to cut off access to her millions of dollars.

Williams doubled down on “GMA,” saying she is “absolutely” of sound mind and accusing the bank of lying about her.

“Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me,” she said. “I want to spend more time with my family, and, you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo, and they don’t like that.”

The lawsuit was first public, but it was sealed days later after Williams filed for a restraining order against the bank.

Despite Williams suffering from Graves’ disease complications, a reported mental health check and COVID-19 (all during her hiatus), the former radio host insisted she is in tip-top shape.

“My health is very well. I actually had a few appointments,” she shared. “You know, I’m 57 now, but I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

Because she’s feeling so youthful, she also said she will be returning to her daytime talk show — even though she has officially been replaced by Sherri Shepherd.