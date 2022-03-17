Bioaccumulation and potential human health risks of metals in commercially important fishes and shellfishes from Hangzhou Bay, China

Enrichment of heavy metals in urban soils has become a major regional environmental risk. At present, research on the soil heavy metals in cities lacks risk spatial correlation analyses between different heavy metals, and there is a relative lack of assessments of the ecological and health risks. We selected Wuxi, a typical developed city of eastern China, collected and tested the contents of heavy metals in the urban soils of Wuxi in May 2020. Combined with Pb isotope analysis, ecological and health risk assessment, we found that the high heavy metal concentrations in Wuxi are mainly located in the central and western regions, and that the changes in spatial fluctuation are relatively small. The Pb isotopes in the urban soils of Wuxi are distributed in areas, such as those are related to coal combustion, automobile exhaust and urban garbage, indicating that the heavy metals in the urban soils of Wuxi are affected by human activities such as coal combustion and automobile exhaust. The average value of the potential ecological risk index of soil heavy metal Cd is 80.3 (the threshold: 40), which represents a high-risk state. Whether adults or children, the risk of soil heavy metals via ingestion is much higher than that through skin exposure. High health risk values are present in the central area of Wuxi and decrease in a ring-shaped pattern, which is similar to the population distribution of Wuxi and greatly increases the potential risk from soil heavy metals, which should be given close attention. We should develop and use clean energy to replace petroleum fossil fuels, especially in densely populated areas. This study provides technical support for the prevention and control of urban heavy metal pollution.

