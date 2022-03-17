ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bioaccumulation and potential human health risks of metals in commercially important fishes and shellfishes from Hangzhou Bay, China

By Md Abu Noman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHangzhou Bay is facing severe anthropogenic perturbation because of its geographic position. We studied species-specific bioaccumulation of metals in commercially important fishes and shellfishes, and calculated the potential human health hazards through their consumption, which has not been reported earlier from this area. The hierarchy of metal concentration in organisms was...

Ecological remediation strategy for urban brownfield renewal in Sichuan Province, China: a health risk evaluation perspective

Urban brownfield sites are abandoned industrial land and their redevelopment may be affected by environmental pollution, as the latter may pose health risks for residents. In this study, six heavy metals (Pb, As, Cr, Zn, Ni, and Cu) were examined from 87 soil samples extracted from four land use types (industrial area, residential/commercial area, traffic area, and agricultural area) in the Mianyang thermal power plant area, Sichuan Province, China. The soil contamination and environmental risk were evaluated using the single factor index, geo-accumulation index and Human Health Risk Evaluation. ArcGIS was used to map out the spatial distribution of heavy metal concentrations and environmental risk. The results of these analyses have indicated that different land use types have significant effects on the heavy metal contamination of soil. There are 10 non-carcinogenic risk areas of heavy metals in industrial land, while in the other three types there are 9 non-carcinogenic risk areas of heavy metals. Under the brownfield renewal planning, the present study scheme provides an effective method of discernment for ecological remediation of soil heavy metals. In addition, it can aid brownfield in finding different remediation strategies with economic benefits for different risk levels of human health.
Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
Salmonella Salamae and S. Waycross isolated from Nile perch in Lake Victoria show limited human pathogenic potential

Non-enterica subspecies of Salmonella enterica are rarely associated with human infections. Paradoxically, food safety legislations consider the entire genus Salmonella as pathogenic to humans. Globally, large amounts of seafoods are rejected and wasted due to findings of Salmonella. To inform better food safety decisions, we investigated the pathogenicity of Salmonella Salamae 42:r- and Salmonella Waycross isolated from Nile perch from Lake Victoria. Genome-wide analysis revealed absence of significant virulence determinants including on key Salmonella pathogenicity islands in both serovars. In epithelial cells, S. Salamae showed a weak invasion ability that was lower than the invH mutant of S. Typhimiurium used as negative control. Similarly, S. Salamae could not replicate inside macrophages. Moreover, intracellular replication in S. Waycross strains was significantly lower compared to the wild type S. Typhimurium. Our findings suggest a low pathogenicity of S. Salamae reinforcing the existing literature that non-enterica subspecies are avirulent. We propose that food legislations and actions taken on findings of Salmonella are revisited to avoid wasting valuable sea- and other foods.
Urbanization influences the distribution, enrichment, and ecological health risk of heavy metals in croplands

The contamination of urban soils with heavy elements due to the rapid development of urbanization and urban services has become a major environmental and human health challenge. This study provides insight into the urbanization controls on combined pollution severity and health risk potential of heavy metals in corn-cultivated urban versus non-urban soils. A multifaceted assessment was conducted using enrichment factor (EF), ecological risk (ER), bioconcentration factor (BCF), transmission factor (TF), hazard index (HI), and carcinogenic risk (CR). The results indicate a significant increase in the concentration of all metals in urban farmlands. When compared to the non-urban soils, EF implies a significant increase of all metals in the urban soil, downgrading this index from minimal enrichment (EF"‰<"‰2) in the control soils to moderate enrichment (2"‰â‰¤"‰EF"‰<"‰5) in the urban soils. Likewise, the average ER value showed an increase in the urban soils than in the control soils in the order of Fluvisols (66.6%)"‰>"‰Regosols (66.1%)"‰>"‰Cambisols (59.8%)"‰>"‰Calcisols (47%). The BCF and TF values for different elements decreased in the order of Cd (0.41"“0.92)"‰>"‰Cu (0.1"“0.23)"‰>"‰Zn (0.1"“0.18)"‰>"‰Ni (0.01"“0.03)"‰>"‰Pb (0.005"“0.011) and Zn (0.75"“0.94)"‰>"‰Cu (0.72"“0.85)"‰>"‰Pb (0.09"“0.63)"‰>"‰Cd (0.17"“0.22)"‰>"‰Ni (0.01"“0.21), respectively, which indicates that certain metals were not mobilized to the extent that they had been accumulated in the plant roots. The total carcinogenic risk was ranged from 5.88Eâˆ’05 to 1.17Eâˆ’04 for children and from 1.17Eâˆ’04 to 2.30Eâˆ’04 for adults, which implies a greater associated health risk for children.
The accumulation of microplastic pollution in a commercially important fishing ground

The Irish Sea is an important area for Norway Lobster Nephrops norvegicus fisheries, which are the most valuable fishing resource in the UK. Norway lobster are known to ingest microplastic pollution present in the sediment and have displayed reduced body mass when exposed to microplastic pollution. Here, we identified microplastic pollution in the Irish Sea fishing grounds through analysis of 24 sediment samples from four sites of differing proximity to the Western Irish Sea Gyre in both 2016 and 2019. We used ÂµFTIR spectroscopy to identify seven polymer types, and a total of 77 microplastics consisting of fibres and fragments. The mean microplastics per gram of sediment ranged from 0.13 to 0.49 and 0Â toÂ 1.17 MP/g in 2016 and 2019, respectively. There were no differences in the microplastic counts across years, and there was no correlation of microplastic counts with proximity to the Western Irish Sea Gyre. Considering the consistently high microplastic abundance found in the Irish Sea, and the propensity of N. norvegicus to ingest and be negatively impacted by them, we suggest microplastic pollution levels in the Irish Sea may have adverse impacts on N. norvegicus and negative implications for fishery sustainability in the future.
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
Spatial occurrence and sources of PAHs in sediments drive the ecological and health risk of Taihu Lake in China

To study the spatial occurrence, sources, and ecological risks of 16 PAHs, surface sediments had been collected from seven major areas of Taihu Lake, China in April 2021. Results showed that the concentrations of âˆ‘16PAHs varied between 1381.48 and 4682.16Â ngÂ gâˆ’1, and the contents of BghiP in each sample were the highest. The PAHs concentrations in the sediments near the lakeshore were much higher than those in the central area of the lake. The sedimentary âˆ‘16PAHs were mainly composed of molecular-weight monomers and 4-ring PAHs showed superiority (35.69"“45.02%). According to the ratio of PAH monomer, the sedimentary PAHs in Taihu Lake were dominantly derived from the combustion. Through the biological toxicity assessment and the BaP equivalent (BaPE), great biological risks of PAHs monomers i.e. DahA and IcdP were found. Both concentrations of âˆ‘16PAHs and dominant 4"“6-ring monomers accompanied by carcinogenic risks in many areas of Taihu Lake increased. It is necessary to strengthen monitoring and take measures to control the input of organic pollutants.
Study on the risk of soil heavy metal pollution in typical developed cities in eastern China

Enrichment of heavy metals in urban soils has become a major regional environmental risk. At present, research on the soil heavy metals in cities lacks risk spatial correlation analyses between different heavy metals, and there is a relative lack of assessments of the ecological and health risks. We selected Wuxi, a typical developed city of eastern China, collected and tested the contents of heavy metals in the urban soils of Wuxi in May 2020. Combined with Pb isotope analysis, ecological and health risk assessment, we found that the high heavy metal concentrations in Wuxi are mainly located in the central and western regions, and that the changes in spatial fluctuation are relatively small. The Pb isotopes in the urban soils of Wuxi are distributed in areas, such as those are related to coal combustion, automobile exhaust and urban garbage, indicating that the heavy metals in the urban soils of Wuxi are affected by human activities such as coal combustion and automobile exhaust. The average value of the potential ecological risk index of soil heavy metal Cd is 80.3 (the threshold: 40), which represents a high-risk state. Whether adults or children, the risk of soil heavy metals via ingestion is much higher than that through skin exposure. High health risk values are present in the central area of Wuxi and decrease in a ring-shaped pattern, which is similar to the population distribution of Wuxi and greatly increases the potential risk from soil heavy metals, which should be given close attention. We should develop and use clean energy to replace petroleum fossil fuels, especially in densely populated areas. This study provides technical support for the prevention and control of urban heavy metal pollution.
Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
