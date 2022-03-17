ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smooth transitions in a magma ocean

By Erin Scott
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. During terrestrial planet accretion, impactor bombardment and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Chromitite layers indicate the existence of large, long-lived, and entirely molten magma chambers

The classical paradigm of the 'big magma tank' chambers in which the melt differentiates, is replenished, and occasionally feeds the overlying volcanos has recently been challenged on various grounds. An alternative school of thought is that such large, long-lived and largely molten magma chambers are transient to non-existent in Earth's history. Our study of stratiform chromitites in the Bushveld Complex-the largest magmatic body in the Earth's continental crust-tells, however, a different story. Several chromitites in this complex occur as layers up to 2Â m in thickness and more than 400 kms in lateral extent, implying that chromitite-forming events were chamber-wide phenomena. Field relations and microtextural data, specifically the relationship of 3D coordination number, porosity and grain size, indicate that the chromitites grew as a 3D framework of touching chromite grains directly at the chamber floor from a basaltic melt saturated in chromite only. Mass-balance estimates imply that a few km thick column of this melt is required to form each of these chromitite layers. Therefore, an enormous volume of melt appears to have been involved in the generation of all the Bushveld chromitite layers, with half of this melt being expelled from the magma chamber. We suggest that the existence of thick and laterally extensive chromitite layers in the Bushveld and other layered intrusions supports the classical paradigm of big, albeit rare, 'magma tank' chambers.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neighbourly modulation of transcript isoforms

The expression level and boundaries (that is, transcript start site and end) of a transcript isoform are influenced by the neighbouring genetic sequence and its transcriptional activity, but quantifying these influences with existing technologies has been hard. Now, a study in Science describes a system in which transcriptional context can be used to predict the properties of a transcript isoform and can be manipulated to modulate them.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Research shows that the Bushveld Complex functioned as a big magma tank

An international group of researchers led by geologists from Wits University in Johannesburg have come up with multiple lines of evidence indicating that the Bushveld Complex in South Africa functioned as a "big magma tank" in the ancient Earth's crust. This research was published as a paper in Scientific Reports.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Giant paleo-seafloor craters and mass wasting associated with magma-induced uplift of the upper crust

Giant seafloor craters are known along many a continental margin with recurrent mass-wasting deposits. However, the impact of breakup-related magmatism on the evolution of such craters is barely understood. Using high-quality geophysical datasets, this work examines the genetic relationship among the location of magmatic sills, forced folds and the formation of giant paleo-seafloor craters underneath an ancient mass-transport complex in the MÃ¸re and VÃ¸ring basins, offshore Norway. The data reveal that forced folding of near-seafloor strata occurred because of the intrusion of several interconnected magmatic sills. Estimates of 1-dimensional uplift based on well data show that uplift occurred due to the intrusion of magma in Upper Cretaceous to Lower Eocene strata. Our findings also prove that subsurface fluid plumbing associated with the magmatic sills was prolonged in time and led to the development of several vertical fluid flow conduits, some of which triggered mass wasting in Neogene to Recent times. The repeated vertical expulsion of subsurface fluids weakened theÂ strata on the continental slope, thereby promoting mass wasting, the selective cannibalization of the paleo-seafloor, and the formation of elongated craters at the basal shear zone of the mass-transport complex. Significantly, the model presented here proves a close link between subsurface magmatic plumbing systems and mass wasting on continental margins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Inferring number of populations and changes in connectivity under the n-island model

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-021-00426-9, published online 12 April 2021. The author originally listed as Camille NoÃ»s on this article [1] is fictitious (http://www.cogitamus.fr/indexen.html) and as such does not fulfil the requirements for authorship. The correct authorship list is: Armando Arredondo, Beatriz Mourato, Khoa Nguyen, Simon Boitard, Willy RodrÃguez, Olivier Mazet & LounÃ¨s Chikhi. This has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rational design of hairpin RNA excited states reveals multi-step transitions

RNA excited states represent a class of high-energy-level and thus low-populated conformational states of RNAs that are sequestered within the free energy landscape until being activated by cellular cues. In recent years, there has been growing interest in structural and functional studies of these transient states, but the rational design of excited states remains unexplored. Here we developed a method to design small hairpin RNAs with predefined excited states that exchange with ground states through base pair reshuffling, and verified these transient states by combining NMR relaxation dispersion technique and imino chemical shift prediction. Using van't Hoff analysis and accelerated molecular dynamics simulations, a mechanism of multi-step sequential transition has been revealed. The efforts made in this study will expand the scope of RNA rational design, and also contribute towards improved predictions of RNA secondary structure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Intensity changes of Indian Ocean dipole mode in a carbon dioxide removal scenario

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 20 (2022) Cite this article. The Indian Ocean Dipole/Zonal mode (IOD) is an interannual phenomenon over the tropical Indian Ocean, causing a pronounced impact worldwide. Here, we investigate the mechanism of the change in IOD characteristics in a CO2 removal simulation for an earth system model (ESM). As the CO2 concentration increases, the intensity of IOD tends to increase, but at high CO2 concentrations, further increases decrease the IOD intensity. The minimum IOD amplitude was recorded during the early decrease in CO2. First, we developed a conceptual model for IOD that is composed of local air-sea coupled feedback, delayed ocean dynamics, El NiÃ±o impact, and noise forcing. Then, by adopting ESM results into this simple IOD model, we revealed that the local air"“sea coupled feedback is a major factor for changing IOD amplitude, while El NiÃ±o does not exert a change in IOD amplitude. The local air"“sea coupled feedback including thermocline feedback, wind-evaporation feedback, and Ekman feedback is strongly modified by the air"“sea coupling strength during progression of a global warming. Consequently, under the higher CO2 concentrations, IOD amplitude is reduced due to the weakening of air-sea coupling over tropical Indian Ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY

