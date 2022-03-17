ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

In an effort to help impact motor vehicle crashes, intoxicated driving and deter overserving, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting a special detail on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The goal is to reduce the number of motor vehicle crashes and DWI violations while helping to promote responsible sales & service of alcoholic beverages in licensed liquor establishments throughout the city.

Extra officers will be added to each of Lincoln’s four geographic police teams. These officers will be conducting alcohol compliance checks at various licensed liquor establishments on each team area. When that detail is complete, the officers will conduct a high visibility traffic enforcement with emphasis placed on traffic enforcement and DWI violations.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office is providing funding for the extra officers participating in this detail.

It is our hope that, by conducting this special detail, we can help reduce the number of traffic crashes and intoxicated drivers while promoting responsible sales & service of alcoholic beverages.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

