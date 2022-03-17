ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaysville, UT

GoFundMe for Kaysville man aiding Ukraine

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcPp4_0eiFdUCH00

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFunMe has been created for Brain Grow of Kaysville, Utah.

Grow will be flying to Romania on March 24 and driving to Moldova to provide humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees as the war in Russia continues.

Grow is fluent in Russian and will be able to communicate with both Ukrainians and service providers to ensure sufficient aid is provided.

The money from the GoFundMe will be spent on basic necessities, SIM cards, and phone chargers for refugees, as well as transportation costs while driving to Moldova.

USU volleyball player’s family flees Ukraine with the help of her roommate, GoFundMe setup

“A typical day for Brian will consist of buying supplies in Moldova in the morning and delivering these supplies to refugees at the Moldovan border,” Grow’s wife, Amanda, said. “He will also be shuttling those that need transportation to access hospitals, relatives, distant acquaintances, shelters, and/or churches that are much further from the conflict.”

Thus far, $700 have been raised of the Grow’s $8,000 goal.

To support Grow in his charitable efforts by donating to the GoFundMe created on his behalf, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Romanian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Utah to talk Russian invasion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Romanian Ambassador to the U.S. was in Utah during the week discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine with local elected officials. Honorary Consul of Romania to the U.S., Utah Mircea Divricean joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics with more on that visit and the situation in Romania.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Idaho man among civilians killed in Ukraine while waiting in bread line

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American man was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he was seeking medical treatment for his partner. The death of Jim Hill was reported Thursday by his sister. “My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread […]
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
City
Kaysville, UT
Kaysville, UT
Society
ABC4

Plane overshoots runway in Hurricane

ST. GEORGE (ABC4) – On the evening of March 18, a Piper PA-32 plane that was traveling from West Valley to Southern Utah overshot the runway while attempting to land at General Dick Stout Field in Hurricane. St. George News noted that the pilot, a 48-year-old man, likely did not have enough room to brake […]
HURRICANE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Refugees#Charity#Gofunme#Russian#Ukrainians#Sim
ABC4

Russia officially banned from World Cup ahead of playoffs

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russia’s request to freeze a FIFA ban on its soccer teams ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying playoffs was denied Friday. FIFA said the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the Russian soccer federation’s bid for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban pending a full appeal, which could […]
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC4

When social drinking becomes excessive drinking

Alcohol use is on the rise in the United States. According to a national survey, excessive drinking habits, like binge drinking, are up about 20 percent. Health experts say this increase will lead to a surge in alcohol-related deaths.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Bed on fire, SLC Fire Dept. responds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City firefighters arrived at a house fire Saturday morning just before 5 a.m. Firefighters responded after receiving a call from a woman saying that her bed was on fire. The fire was located at 1890 S 600 E, and smoke and flames were reportedly visible upon arrival. All […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Park City man uses false PPP loans to buy truck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Park City resident who was initially accused of lying about having millions of high-grade N95 respirator masks to sell has recently been accused of illegally applying for and receiving COVID-19 pandemic loans. According to TownLift, as of March 16, John Anthony Taylor was indicted by a federal grand jury […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy