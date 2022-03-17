ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

You won’t believe what The Rock eats for breakfast

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn GTU Hour 2 this morning – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! The holiday in America may be seen as some as a pot of gold on the calendar – a chance to don green while swigging jade beer and searching for an ounce of Irish ancestry with the same tenacity as...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Mashed

Why You Probably Won't See Many People Eating Hummus In Greece

Just the words "Greek cuisine" are enough to make most foodies drool profusely. Moussaka, baklava, souvlaki, tzatziki, spanakopita — just hearing these names primes the taste buds for a delectable treat. But, if you are tempted to add hummus to this list, you are in for a bit of disappointment. Contrary to what you've been led to believe by restaurants dishing out Greek fare across America, hummus is not from Greece.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Vegetables#Breakfast#Gtu#Irish Americans#Irish Soda Bread
San Saba News & Star

What can I plant that the deer won’t eat?

How many times have we all heard that question, or asked it ourselves? It seems like a perfectly legitimate question. But it is the wrong question, and asking it implies an assumption that is seldom, if ever, true. We ask it because we have all heard a couple of common phrases, “deer-proof” and “deer-resistant,” and we assume there are plants that fall into these categories.
ANIMALS
ABC 4

How a local teen turned a passion into a business

Anya Fazulyanov, Owner of Anya’s Cookies joined us on GTU to share how her passion for baking turned into a business. Fazulyanov is only 16 years old and creates an array of beautiful cookies. Fazulyanov started baking 2 years ago when she took her first baking class. Fazulyanov immediately fell in love with creating art with food. Fazulyanov would make cookies for fun and give them out to friends and family.
SMALL BUSINESS
ABC 4

Fruity pebble themed cinnamon rolls

Looking for a treat to satisfy your sweet tooth? Amy Lund, Owner of Dough Lady SLC joined hour one of GTU to share some of her yummy treats! Dough Lady launched in November of 2020. Lund and her husband Eric brainstormed side hustle ideas and the couple stuck to baking! Mrs. Lund is the baker while her husband does everything on the back end at Dough Lady. A year after opening, Lund decided to quit her job so she could focus on Dough Lady full time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Seafood
ABC 4

Best hand towel ring

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hand towel rings are a stylish fixture designed to hang a towel to dry your hands. These rings are designed to hang a single towel, either a kitchen or a hand towel. You’ll need to mount them yourself with their included installation hardware.
AMAZON
ABC 4

Best emerald green throw pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Displaying throw pillows is a great way to dress up your home without using up a lot of space. They look equally nice on an armchair or a couch, and they’re available in a wealth of styles, colors and shapes.
HOME & GARDEN
ABC 4

Cranberry Orange Cookies

(Good Things Utah) For anyone experiencing a neurological condition affecting memory, it often becomes difficult to keep a daily routine. This is very scary for those affected, but also a big responsibility for their caregivers. With this in mind, many have turned to memory care communities for help. Located in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Functional spring fashion for busy moms

Olivia Fronk and Amanda Lewis, Owners of Ava and Finn, joined hour two of GTU to share what their shop offers. Ava and Finn are committed to making finding fashionable clothes easy for busy moms. Ava and Finns’ clothes are made to be functional, comfortable, and look good all at the same time!
APPAREL
ABC 4

Best desk chair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you work in an office, you know just how important a comfortable desk chair is. They can either contribute to or help get rid of back and neck pain, depending on their design. Most people who sit at their...
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Adorable dog doodles that can become a real life pet

On Good Things Utah this morning – Now dog doodles can leap off the page and into your home. On Wednesday, Pedigree launched Rescue Doodles, a new program that turns drawings into real-life, adoptable dogs. Pedigree created the program to offer children an engaging role in the pet adoption process. Rescue Doodles uses AI technology and a machine learning model to match kids’ drawings of their dream dogs with similar-looking dogs available for adoption locally with help from Adopt-a-Pet.com. Families looking for a pup, or who are just interested in trying the program, can take part in Rescue Doodles by texting ‘Doodle’ to 717-670-6675, after which parents can send a picture of their child’s dream dog drawing and receive information about doppelganger dogs looking for homes at rescues nearby. The Rescue Doodles program is available through April 30.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Simple Cobb Salad

(Good Things Utah) Rachelle Nielson is in the Kitchen showing off a simple and healthy Cobb Salad you’ll want to have every single day!. In a jar, shake or mix together vinegar, olive oil and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Layer each serving with lettuce, eggs, bacon, blue...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Best Star Belly Dream Lites

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Star Belly Dream Lites aren’t your run-of-the-mill stuffed animals. They have glowing bellies that shine colorful lights and patterns, making them ideal bedtime buddies for children and adults alike. From friendly sharks to cute ladybugs, there’s a Star Belly...
SHOPPING
ABC 4

Best Kindi Kids doll

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kindi kid dolls have fabulous hair, bubbly heads and friendly faces. Their large eyes sparkle, and they have outfits that coordinate to match with their fun, colorful hairstyles. They are designed for kids 3 years old and up, making them a perfect doll for those going into preschool or kindergarten. If you’re looking to find the best Kindi Kids doll for the kid in your life, you might want to start with the Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends Doll. It features bright-colored hair and comes with some fun snacking toy accessories.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Elevate your Spring break with a canyoneering adventure

What’s better than taking on a fun expedition this Spring Break? Christopher Hagedorn, Founder of Get in the Wild, joined hour two of GTU to share with viewers what canyoneering is. Canyoneering is one of Utah’s most exciting adventures. Canyoneering is an outdoor adventure sport that is used to find opportunities for personal growth. Canyoneering season is from March till November. Canyoneering involves navigating the mountain as your own obstacle.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Fun ways to unplug and focus on your mental health

Cat Palmer, a local photographer, joined hour one of GTU to share ways to unplug from technology and improve your mental health. Palmer has been incorporating her love for old-school activities into her daily life. Vinyl has made a comeback! Artists are pressing records again. During the pandemic, Palmer started...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy