Utah adds over 170 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in latest Thursday report
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 173 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, March 17, and 5 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 173 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 926,332.
Of today's new cases, 19 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 7 cases in children ages 5-10, 6 cases in children ages 11-13, and 6 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,982,947 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 1,795 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 20.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,977,719 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,044 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 9,332,206 total tests, an increase of 6,516 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 156 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.
Hospitalizations
There are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,767.
Deaths
There are 5 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,556 total deaths.
Five are newly reported today, two have been retracted following further study by the medical examiner. One of these deaths occurred prior to 2/17/2022.
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death
Retracted deaths:
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 64-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|173
|183
|Total people tested
|4,977,719
|4,975,582
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,556
|4,553
|Vaccines administered
|4,982,947
|4,981,152
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|156
|172
|Total hospitalizations
|33,767
|33,747
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 17
