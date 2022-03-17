ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

1 person dead after a car vs. dump truck collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386gPQ_0eiFbHBK00
1 person dead after a car vs. dump truck collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report

On Wednesday afternoon, one person was killed following a two-vehicle accident in North Knoxville.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Washington Pike at Steeple Shadow Way. The early reports showed that a dump truck was heading west on Washington Pike [...]

Read More >>

March 17, 2022

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Tennessee Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy