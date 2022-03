CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The Phillies are trying to slug their way into the postseason. Sources told MLB.com late Friday night that the Phillies and Nick Castellanos have agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract. The club has not confirmed the deal. Castellanos has been one of baseball’s best sluggers over the past several years, but after the Phillies and Kyle Schwarber agreed to a four-year, $79 million contract on Wednesday, there was little reason to think that the Phillies would take a run at Castellanos, too.

