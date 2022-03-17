ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland lawmakers approve gas tax holiday

By Cheyenne Corin
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yALnq_0eiFaMUK00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. ( WDVM ) — On Thursday, state lawmakers voted unanimously to approve the emergency 30-day gas tax holiday. This legislation is expected to save Maryland drivers about 37 cents per gallon.

Tips to reduce car insurance rates

Overall, Maryland drivers are expected to save about $100 million. The state is able to afford this gas holiday due to a projected budget surplus of more than $7.5 billion. But Governor Hogan says he thinks the gas holiday should be longer than 30 days.

“I’m not convinced that it’s going to be solved in 30 days and I actually pressed for longer,” said Hogan. “But that’s where we are with the compromised agreement with the legislature. It’s going to be for 30 days and we have to see what actions we take.”

Hogan says he plans to sign it by Friday, the goal is to have cheaper gas by this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Maryland’s gas tax suspended for 30 days

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill suspending the gas tax for 30 days on Friday. This legislation, which is the first of its kind in the U.S., is expected to save Maryland drivers about 36 cents per gallon. The state estimates it would lose about $94 million in revenue under the 30-day […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Montgomery County celebrates Transit Driver Appreciation day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — March 18th is Transit Driver Appreciation Day to celebrate employees who residents depend on to get from place to place. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation celebrated with county leaders, including County Executive Marc Elrich. He presented an official proclamation recognizing the day. MCDOT and county leaders specifically highlighted how […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Why Youngkin wants to get out of agreement combating climate change

Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to pull Virginia out of an agreement to combat climate change, despite backlash from environmental advocates. A new report, ordered by one of Youngkin's first executive actions makes the case for withdrawing from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and initiates the process to do so.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
WDVM 25

Gov. Youngkin to sign bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’

(WFXR) — On Friday, March 18, Gov. Youngkin announced he plans to sign Senate Bill 777 which bans the dangerous ‘Carolina Squat’ modification on vehicles. Youngkin is scheduled to sign the bill banning the vehicle modification on Monday, March 21, at 8 a.m. The signing of the bill will take place at the Lynchburg Sheriff’s […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tax Holiday#Legislature#Budget Surplus
WDVM 25

Frederick County hosts small business board

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Small businesses in Frederick, Maryland are getting the representation when it comes to proposed legislation. They hosted the first Small Business Advisory Commission Board. The board will serve county businesses by helping with grants and any other resources that will help them grow and stay open. “What we want to do […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Battle over foster care reform not over in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Some West Virginia lawmakers are hoping for a second chance in passing some needed foster care reforms. This comes after a bill died in the waning hours of the annual legislative session. This is simply one of those cases where the bill was right at the finish line with enough votes […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Criminal justice reforms in the works

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic caused so many disruptions in our way of life over the past two years — and that includes upholding the guarantee of a speedy trial for the accused. Lawmakers in the Maryland legislature are looking at this issue. The pandemic had wreaked havoc with criminal trials in the State […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

Frederick County executive announces school projects

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is launching several school construction projects. County Executive Jan Gardner shared the details in her public information briefing this week. She said many schools in the county will get some much-needed renovations. Along with the renovations Gardner announced that two brand new schools will be opening by next year. […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

City of Princeton installs new cell towers with 5G capabilities

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — 5G will soon be available in one Mercer County city. The City of Princeton is looking towards the future. How? By installing new cell towers within city limits on existing utility poles. A $180,000 investment by Network Building and Consulting LLC is making this possible. Sam Lusk, the Director of the […]
PRINCETON, WV
WDVM 25

FCPS teacher finalist for presidential award

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Sixth-grade science teacher Cindy Barlow is closer to receiving national recognition after becoming a finalist for a Presidential award. Barlow has worked in Frederick County Schools for five years and now is one of six Maryland teachers in the running for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy