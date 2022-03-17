Pine River wrestling team shined during 21-22 season

Holmes (Pioneer file photo)

LEROY — It was another successful 2021-22 campaign on the mats for the Pine River wrestling squad.

The Bucks were crowned team district and regional champions, and qualified eight individuals for the state tournament.

With a 28-12 record, Pine River finished third in the Highland Conference Tournament and second in the conference duals.

“I think we met expectations,” coach Terry Martin said. “As our season unfolded, we had some injuries and illnesses to deal with (but) we managed to fight our way through.”

Martin said winning the regional championship, in addition to defeating Reed City in the 131 Showdown competition, were top highlights of the season.

Throughout the course of the season, the Buck wrestlers continued to impress, even though it was never an easy task.

“Our kids had to really step up and cover for each other,” Martin said. “We experienced multiple shoulder injuries throughout the year.”

Martin cited the likes of Ryder Holmes (140 pounds) and seniors Wyatt Underhill (145), Phil Rigling (152), Cayden Mys (160) and Rogan Nelson (171) for helping Pine River achieve its goals despite the adversity.

“Those guys were our consistent leaders we could always count on to battle for bonus points and keep the younger guys going,” Martin said.

As far as underclassmen on the team, Martin said he thought Bryant Wing and Andrew Baldwin “showed tremendous growth.”

Wing and Baldwin, along with Jordan Nelson, will be among key returners to the team next year.

“We have a lot of talent and potential returning at the top and bottom of our lineup, but will have some big shoes to fill in the middle,” Martin said.