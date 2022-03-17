ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hall keeps Dolly Parton in running for Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is still in the running to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On Monday Dolly Parton announced she would bow out of th e Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voting process because she did not feel as if she earned it.

On Thursday, March 17 the Rock Hall announced they will not be removing Dolly from the list to potentially be inducted.

The Hall stated on Twitter , “Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

Despite Dolly’s claims that she has not earned the right to be inducted, the Hall is leaving the decision to voters.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” said the Hall.

