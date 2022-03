"There will be many more attacks on me and this plan from careerists in Washington," he writes in the Wall Street Journal. What happened: Just days after a rebuke from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over his proposal for a multi-part GOP agenda that would result in tax increases for tens of millions of Americans, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) doubled down on his plans in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Friday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO