The US must invest in digital assets to protect its interests, Chainalysis founder tells Congress. He joins a chorus of experts calling on policymakers to prioritize crypto.

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
Proof of work has been around since Bitcoin became the first cryptocurrency in 2009. South_agency/Getty
  • The US needs to prioritize digital assets to increase transparency in finance, according to Chainalysis cofounder Jonathan Levin.
  • "We need to make sure we continue to invest in financial technology and build the financial rails that will be used by the globe in the 21st century," Levin said at Thursday's Senate hearing.
  • A range of experts have called for clarity on regulation in the cryptocurrency sector.

Markets Insider

