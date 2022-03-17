Winston-Salem 12-year-old has knack for finding 4-leaf clovers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mills Douglas has an eye for luck and a heart for sharing his luck with others.

He can spot a four-leaf clover in a jiffy.

“Sometimes it’s right there in front of your nose,” said the 12-year-old who has a knack for finding them.

His first one is framed, and another one was made into jewelry, but most of the four-leaf clovers he finds he gives away.

“It’s kind of like giving your luck away, you pass the luck on to another person,” he said.

He not only shares his luck but his secrets too. Your luck increases in a full clover patch. And if you find one four-leaf clover, you’ll likely find another one.

“He really has an incredible way of hyper-focusing,” said Mill’s mom Hunter. “He’s just an old soul, and I think it does take that innate patience and calm to be able to see a four-leaf clover in a patch of green.”

The thrill of the hunt never gets old for Mills.

“It’s real peaceful,” Mills said. “I really like being in my own zone”

