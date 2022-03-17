Power outages affect the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas – AEP Texas is currently showing more than 1,400 customers are without power in the areas of PaulAnn, Producer Park, College Hills and Veribest on Thursday, March 17th.Dublin, Texas residents now own land in Ireland, granted title of ‘Lord’ or ‘Lady’ for Saint Patrick’s Day
According to the AEP Texas map, it is estimated that power will be restored to PaulAnn, Producers Park and Veribest around 4:00 p.m. Those in the College Hills area power is estimated to be restored around 5:00 p.m.
Those that the PaulAnn, College Hills and Veribest areas have had their power restored according to the AEP Texas map.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 1