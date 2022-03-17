ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power outages affect the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – AEP Texas is currently showing more than 1,400 customers are without power in the areas of PaulAnn, Producer Park, College Hills and Veribest on Thursday, March 17th.

According to the AEP Texas map, it is estimated that power will be restored to PaulAnn, Producers Park and Veribest around 4:00 p.m. Those in the College Hills area power is estimated to be restored around 5:00 p.m.

Those that the PaulAnn, College Hills and Veribest areas have had their power restored according to the AEP Texas map.

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

