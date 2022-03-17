ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alissic shares alt-pop summer anthem ‘Superstitious’

By Will Lavin
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlissic has shared her third single, a brand new track called ‘Superstitious’ – you can watch the song’s video below. The Brazilian-born, Sheffield-based avant-pop singer returns with her first new material since last October’s ‘Piano’, which itself followed her debut single...

www.nme.com

Pioneer Press

Dua Lipa mines classic disco and Europop during high-energy Target Center concert

British pop star Dua Lipa hit Target Center on Tuesday night on a tour in support of her sophomore album “Future Nostalgia.”. In front of a Minneapolis crowd of more than 14,000, the 26-year-old more than delivered on both promises of the record’s title. The nostalgia comes through in Lipa’s songs, which largely exist in the ’70s disco/’80s Europop realm, with some modern production techniques on top of it all.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NME

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon talks Charli XCX: “Thank you for acknowledging my existence”

SEVENTEEN member Vernon has spoken about his love for English singer Charli XCX and their recent collaboration. Last month, the K-pop idol teamed up with Charli on a special remix of her recent single ‘Beg For You’, where he contributed a brand-new English-language verse. The remix came shortly after a string of online interactions between both Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN, after fans suggested that the duo work together.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
shefinds

Kristen Stewart Wore A Tiny Crop Top And Matching Skirt To Take Home The Top Award At The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

Kristen Stewart scored big at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her simple and stunning outfit. Stewart, 31, won one of the night’s most important awards, the pivotal ‘Best Actress’ trophy, and shined in a sequin, burgundy two-piece ensemble designed by British brand, Galvan.
CELEBRITIES
KBAT 99.9

Hear Def Leppard’s New ‘Kick’ Single

Def Leppard have released their first new song in more than six years. "Kick" is the lead single from the band's just-announced 12th album, Diamond Star Halos, which will be released on May 27. You can hear the song below. Filled with handclaps and "nah nah nah nah, nah nah...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Review: Someone, Not Just Anyone, Revisits the Music of Todd Rundgren

Fernando Perdomo and Various Artists | Someone/Anyone? | Ferdomo Perdomo Music. Over the course of his relatively brief career, producer/musician Fernando Perdomo has proven that there’s nothing beyond his creative sphere. He’s worked with any number of legends, organizing a tribute to the late Greg Lake on the prog oriented Cruise to the Edge, to working as a core member of the Echo in the Canyon documentary house band, organizing a 50th-anniversary tribute to Paul McCartney’s Ram album, collaborations with drummer Carmine Appice, Harry Nilsson’s son Zak Nilsson and a number of albums under his own aegis. His output has been spectacular, even as it takes an array of ever-ambitious projects.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Wayne Kramer announces first MC5 album in over 50 years

Brother Wayne Kramer has announced a new album from the MC5 camp. The album, Heavy Lifting, will be released under the 'We Are All MC5' banner via earMusic on October 1. It'll be the first album of new studio recordings to carry the MC5 name since 1971's classic High Time.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Def Leppard Preview New Song ‘Kick’ From Upcoming Album ‘Diamond Star Halos’

Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now. Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15 meaningful tracks with a mixture of classic spirit meets modern fire.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

The Downward Spiral: The darkness and despair behind Nine Inch Nails’ masterpiece

While the memory has a tendency to romanticise the past, there’s no denying that 1994 was a momentous 12 months for alternative music. In the year in which we lost Kurt Cobain – an event many rushed to suggest would spell the death knell for rock – innumerable releases proved that the genre was, in fact, in extremely rude health.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Syd Announces New Album Broken Hearts Club, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Syd has announced her new solo album. Broken Hearts Club is out April 8 via Columbia. The follow-up to 2017’s Fin features the previously shared singles “Fast Car,” “Missing Out,” and “Right Track,” plus contributions from Kehlani and Smino. Tonight the Internet co-founder shared a video for new single “CYBAH,” which features Lucky Daye. Watch it below.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Heriot unleash Profound Morality from upcoming debut EP

Ahead of the release of next month's Profound Morality EP, Heriot have shared their debut's crushing title-track. Says drummer Julian Gage of the single: "Profound Morality is the title-track from our upcoming record. It illustrates the conflict of humanity in trying to maintain a clear conscience and how our weaknesses make us real. This song is unlike anything we’ve done before as Heriot."
MUSIC
NME

David Byrne: “Spotify is making artists uncomfortable”

David Byrne says he believes that Spotify is “making artists uncomfortable” around the scandal relating to COVID misinformation shared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Earlier this year, Rogan and Spotify were heavily criticised for sharing misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine on the exclusive podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which led to artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removing their music from the service.
MUSIC

