ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Separation equipment increases profitability and reduces fire risk

By Cutting Tool Engineering
ctemag.com
 2 days ago

Eriez’ new “Processing Zurik to Zorba” white paper highlights separation equipment that efficiently upgrades Zurik to a more desirable and profitable Zorba fraction while also reducing scrapyard fire hazards. The whitepaper, written by Eriez Recycling market manager Mike Shattuck, explains that stockpiles of Zurik generate a...

www.ctemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Additive Manufacturing Poised to Make a Value Impact on Oil & Gas Supply Chain

While supply and demand create market fluctuations in the energy industry, keeping production equipment operating smoothly remains an ongoing supply chain issue for O&G operators, independent of market conditions. Whether it is upstream, midstream or downstream operations, components that are vital to maintaining critical equipment require replacement over time. Due...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Increase Public Safety And Reduce Risk Of Transmission Line Breakages Caused By Wildfires? Viking Does It Again

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Power providers use a large number of overhead transmission lines — sometimes passing through forests and mountains — to achieve optimal distribution of power throughout the countries they operate in, including the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebossmagazine.com

Reducing The Risks Of Warehouse Forklift Accidents

The forklift, often known as the “workhorse” of the storage and construction industries, is invaluable for its ability to lift, transport, and unload heavy objects over short distances. However, as with any large machinery, there are risks associated with its use. Whether a worker is hurt or goods...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Separator#Fire Hazard#Eriez Recycling
The Independent

World’s first electric ‘Infinity Train’ recharges its batteries using gravity

An Australian iron ore firm has purchased a UK-based battery firm to develop the world’s first ‘Infinity Train’, which uses gravitational energy to recharge the locomotive as it moves.Its creators claim the next-generation technology will mean the battery-electric train can transport materials without ever needing to stop to recharge.Perth-based Fortescue said its acquisition of Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) would massively accelerate the transition to green energy and help the industry cut carbon emissions to zero by the end of the decade. “The Infinity Train will not only accelerate Fortescue’s race to reach net zero emissions by 2030, but also lower...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Fuel Cell Maker CEO Boosts Use Of Hydrogen On The Rails

HOUSTON — Randall MacEwen is the president and CEO of Ballard Power Systems, a company whose activities put him at a unique place in the transition to cleaner energy: It makes fuel cells. Those fuel cells would ingest hydrogen, creating electricity that would then power an electric engine in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Russia increases allowance for hospitals to buy medical equipment, says PM

March 14 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday said the government would increase the state-sponsored allowance for hospitals to buy healthcare equipment, the latest in a string of measures Russia hopes may take the sting out of Western sanctions. Mishustin said it was important that drugs remain...
WORLD
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Design and processor in the loop implementation of an improved control for IM driven solar PV fed water pumping system

In recent years, the improvement of photovoltaic water pumping system (PVWPS) efficiency takes the considerable interest of researchers due to its operating based on cleaner electrical energy production. In this paper, a new approach based on fuzzy logic controller incorporating loss minimization technique applied to the induction machine (IM) is developed for PVWPS applications. The proposed control selects the optimal flux magnitude by minimization of the IM losses. Moreover, Variable step size perturb and observe method is introduced. The suitability of the proposed control is approved by reducing the absorbed current; therefore, the motor losses are minimized and the efficiency is improved. The proposed control strategy is compared with the method without losses minimization. The comparison results illustrate the effectiveness of the proposed method based on losses minimization regarding the electrical speed, absorbed current, flow water and developed flux. A processor-in-the-loop (PIL) test is effectuated as an experimental test of the proposed method. It consists in implementing the generated C code on the STM32F4 discovery board. The obtained results from the embedded board are similar to numerical simulation results.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Control of zeolite framework flexibility for ultra-selective carbon dioxide separation

Molecular sieving membranes with uniform pore size are highly desired for carbon dioxide separation. All-silica zeolite membranes feature well-defined micropores, but the size-exclusion effect is significantly compromised by the non-selective macro-pores generated during detemplation. Here we propose a template modulated crystal transition (TMCT) approach to tune the flexibility of Decadodecasil 3"‰R (DD3R) zeolite to prepare ultra-selective membranes for CO2/CH4 separation. An instantaneous overheating is applied to synchronize the template decomposition with the structure relaxation. The organic template molecules are transitionally converted to tight carbon species by the one-minute overheating at 700"‰Â°C, which are facilely burnt out by a following moderate thermal treatment. The resulting membranes exhibit CO2/CH4 selectivity of 157~1,172 and CO2 permeance of (890~1,540)"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10"‰mol"‰mâˆ’2 sâˆ’1 Paâˆ’1. The CO2 flux and CO2/CH4 mixture selectivity reach 3.6 Nm3 mâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 and 43 even at feed pressure up to 31"‰bar. Such strategy could pave the way of all-silica zeolite membranes to practical applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Selective photocatalytic CO reduction in aerobic environment by microporous Pd-porphyrin-based polymers coated hollow TiO

Direct photocatalytic CO2 reduction from primary sources, such as flue gas and air, into fuels, is highly desired, but the thermodynamically favored O2 reduction almost completely impedes this process. Herein, we report on the efficacy of a composite photocatalyst prepared by hyper-crosslinking porphyrin-based polymers on hollow TiO2 surface and subsequent coordinating with Pd(II). Such composite exhibits high resistance against O2 inhibition, leading to 12% conversion yield of CO2 from air after 2-h UV-visible light irradiation. In contrast, the CO2 reduction over Pd/TiO2 without the polymer is severely inhibited by the presence of O2 ("‰â‰¥"‰0.2 %). This study presents a feasible strategy, building Pd(II) sites into CO2-adsorptive polymers on hollow TiO2 surface, for realizing CO2 reduction with H2O in an aerobic environment by the high CO2/O2 adsorption selectivity of polymers and efficient charge separation for CO2 reduction and H2O oxidation on Pd(II) sites and hollow TiO2, respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A resonant cavity system for exposing cell cultures to intense pulsed RF fields

The IEEE and ICNIRP had specified a maximum permissible exposure for instantaneous peak electric field of 100 kV/m. However, no rationale was given for this limit. A novel exposure system was designed through a detailed process of analytical analysis, numerical modelling and prototype testing. The system consists of a cylindrical re-entrant resonant cavity that can achieve an electric field strength of more than 100 kV/m with an input power of 200 W. The working of the system was evaluated in simulation and experiment in terms of scattering parameters, electric field distributions and specific absorption rate. The system was then used to carry out in-vitro exposures of a human lymphoid cell line (GG0257) to a 1195 MHz signal at 53 dBm peak power and a pulse width of 550 ns at a range of interpulse intervals to identify heating-induced changes in cell viability. The proposed system offers high Q value of 5920 in unloaded condition which was reduced to 57 when loaded with 12 ml of cell culture but still offering 67 kV/m of the field intensity. Using the system for the exposure of GG0257 cells lasting 18 min, interpulse intervals of 11 Î¼s or less caused a reduction in the number of viable cells and a corresponding increase in necrotic cells. For a shorter exposure duration of 6 min, the reduction in cell viability was seen at interpulse intervals of 5.5 Î¼s or less. The designed exposure system is well capable of handling high intensity electric fields. Temperature measurements with a fibre optic probe and temperature sensitive labels showed that changes in viability were associated with temperature increases above 46 Â°C. This novel exposure system is an efficient means to investigate the possible relationship between peak field intensity and biological effects to provide a rationale behind the maximum exposure limit of 100 kV/m.
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Researchers Make ‘Giant Leap’ to Produce Affordable Renewable Hydrogen

An Australian company has invented a totally new electrolyzer to expand use of hydrogen fuel, which they say represents the first real revolution in the technology in 200 years. Separating water into hydrogen gas and oxygen through electrical current, known as “electrolysis,” is both the chief method behind green hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

New paradigm in atmospheric gas sensing and molecular identification

Graphene, an atomic-thick sheet of carbon has found immense applications in gas sensors due to its single-molecule sensitivity, low-noise levels, and high carrier density. However, graphene's much-heralded sensitivity also means it is inherently non-selective to any gas. Hence, it easily gets huge p-doping (reduction of graphene electron density) when exposed to atmospheric air which limits demonstrations of its selectivity to only inert environments such as dry air, or nitrogen.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy