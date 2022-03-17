Separation equipment increases profitability and reduces fire risk

Direct photocatalytic CO2 reduction from primary sources, such as flue gas and air, into fuels, is highly desired, but the thermodynamically favored O2 reduction almost completely impedes this process. Herein, we report on the efficacy of a composite photocatalyst prepared by hyper-crosslinking porphyrin-based polymers on hollow TiO2 surface and subsequent coordinating with Pd(II). Such composite exhibits high resistance against O2 inhibition, leading to 12% conversion yield of CO2 from air after 2-h UV-visible light irradiation. In contrast, the CO2 reduction over Pd/TiO2 without the polymer is severely inhibited by the presence of O2 ("‰â‰¥"‰0.2 %). This study presents a feasible strategy, building Pd(II) sites into CO2-adsorptive polymers on hollow TiO2 surface, for realizing CO2 reduction with H2O in an aerobic environment by the high CO2/O2 adsorption selectivity of polymers and efficient charge separation for CO2 reduction and H2O oxidation on Pd(II) sites and hollow TiO2, respectively.
