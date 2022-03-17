Separation equipment increases profitability and reduces fire risk

The IEEE and ICNIRP had specified a maximum permissible exposure for instantaneous peak electric field of 100 kV/m. However, no rationale was given for this limit. A novel exposure system was designed through a detailed process of analytical analysis, numerical modelling and prototype testing. The system consists of a cylindrical re-entrant resonant cavity that can achieve an electric field strength of more than 100 kV/m with an input power of 200 W. The working of the system was evaluated in simulation and experiment in terms of scattering parameters, electric field distributions and specific absorption rate. The system was then used to carry out in-vitro exposures of a human lymphoid cell line (GG0257) to a 1195 MHz signal at 53 dBm peak power and a pulse width of 550 ns at a range of interpulse intervals to identify heating-induced changes in cell viability. The proposed system offers high Q value of 5920 in unloaded condition which was reduced to 57 when loaded with 12 ml of cell culture but still offering 67 kV/m of the field intensity. Using the system for the exposure of GG0257 cells lasting 18 min, interpulse intervals of 11 Î¼s or less caused a reduction in the number of viable cells and a corresponding increase in necrotic cells. For a shorter exposure duration of 6 min, the reduction in cell viability was seen at interpulse intervals of 5.5 Î¼s or less. The designed exposure system is well capable of handling high intensity electric fields. Temperature measurements with a fibre optic probe and temperature sensitive labels showed that changes in viability were associated with temperature increases above 46 Â°C. This novel exposure system is an efficient means to investigate the possible relationship between peak field intensity and biological effects to provide a rationale behind the maximum exposure limit of 100 kV/m.

SCIENCE ・ 15 HOURS AGO