Mercury Marine contributes to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts

By Kelsey Dickeson
 3 days ago
Mercury Marine and its parent company, Brunswick Corporation, are contributing to humanitarian efforts to aid people in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion on the country.

Following evolving sanctions, Brunswick Corporation and its brands, including Mercury Marine, stopped all shipments to Russia, Crimea, Belarus, and other separatist provinces.

"We're not as concerned about the financial impact," said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the people and everybody affected by the situation in Ukraine."

Drees said there isn't a set timeline for when those shipments may start again.

Meanwhile, Mercury Marine and Brunswick Corporation are offering humanitarian aid to Ukraine through donations. Drees said employees across the globe are also supporting the people of Ukraine and taking in refugees.

"We have a main office in Europe, and a lot of the employees have friends and family in Ukraine," Drees said. "What we've seen is them take the refugees into their homes, and a lot of the other employees are providing support, whether it be food, clothing, even toys for children."

Brunswick Corporation, including Mercury Marine, does not operate any manufacturing, engineering, or technology development in Russia.

Wisconsin-based companies Harley-Davidson and Rockwell Automation also announced they're suspending business with Russia.

Russia is Wisconsin's 35th largest export destination, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The country received $109 million of Wisconsin products in 2021 with industrial machinery accounting for 40% of exports.

The WEDC reports Russian imports reached their highest level in a decade in 2021, reaching $26 million.

#Mercury Marine#Humanitarian Aid#Russia#Refugees#Charity#Ukrainian#Brunswick Corporation
