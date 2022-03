Frances Meredith of Raleigh, North Carolina, used a branded American Airlines credit card for everything from groceries to medical expenses during the pandemic, piling up points with nowhere to spend them. That meant she had plenty to redeem when her family of four decided it was time for a winter getaway to Miami. Although the seats were pricey at 50,000 points each, Meredith, an internist, was excited to save money by using her rewards balance. “It was easy. There were lots of seats,” she said.

