Retired Cook County judge arrested in Florida on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute during human trafficking enforcement operation

A retired Cook County judge was among more than 100 people who were arrested by investigators in central Florida as part of a six-day undercover human trafficking campaign called “Operation March Sadness 2,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Daniel Peters, 66, of Palos Hills, told detectives he is a retired judge in the Cook County 4th Subcircuit and a special assistant for legal affairs at the Cook County sheriff’s office in Illinois. Peters retired from the sheriff’s office last year. He was charged with soliciting a prostitute, according to a statement from the Polk County sheriff’s office. Polk County is about 55 miles east of Tampa and about 65 miles southwest of Orlando.

Mary Wisniewski, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Chief Judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County said in an email, “Court records indicate that a Daniel L. Peters served as a judge” from Aug. 1, 2011 to Dec. 1, 2014. However, Wisniewski said the office was unable to confirm “that this is the same person who was arrested in Florida.”

During the operation, detectives identified both prostitutes who posted online ads and those who were seeking out prostitution online in an effort to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution or anyone who was participating in human trafficking, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives also identified adults who engaged in inappropriate communication with people they believed were children.

Undercover detectives communicated with alleged solicitors online and arranged to meet at a location where they were arrested. Members of anti-trafficking organizations also were on-site to speak with prostitutes to determine if they were victims of human trafficking and were offered resources and counseling.

Of the 108 people arrested as part of the campaign, there was one woman from Florida charged with human trafficking, four men from Florida arrested for preying on children online, 26 arrested for offering to commit prostitution and more than 70 arrested for seeking out prostitution. The oldest person arrested was a 67-year-old man and the youngest was a 17-year-old boy, both arrested for soliciting a prostitute.

“The arrests of a human trafficker and four child predators alone makes this whole operation worthwhile,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and victimizes those who are being trafficked. Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help and find and arrest those who are profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Johns fuel the trafficking and victimization. Where there is prostitution, there is exploitation, disease, dysfunction and broken families.”

The campaign, which began March 8, was coordinated by the sheriff’s office with the help of police from nearby towns, including Winter Haven, Haines City, Lake Wales and Auburndale. Also participating was the office of the state attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, members from the Florida Department of Children and Families and anti-human trafficking organizations One More Child, Heartland for Children and Selah Freedom of Sarasota.

