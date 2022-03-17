ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

5 Times Ashanti’s Fashion Simultaneously Oozed Sex-Appeal And Glamour

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Ashanti , also known as the Princess of R&B, is a silent killer in the fashion game. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her serve sexy, top-tier looks that might cause you to foam at the mouth.

The Grammy-award-winning singer stays on our radar because she knows how to dress her curvy frame, and she exudes confidence with everything she wears. Her presence alone is enough to realize she channeled an admirable inner-peace. The key to her success? Likely drinking water and minding her business. The zen that rules her life translates to a level of peace and confidence people want to emulate.

Over the last couple of months, Ashanti’s fashion consisted of sexy performance threads as well as chic daytime looks. If you’ve missed some of these jaw-dropping ensembles, then we’ve got you covered. Here are five times Ashanti simultaneously oozed sex-appeal and glamour.

1. Ashanti at the “Ashanti Turns Women’s History Month Into Women’s Future Month” SXSW Conference and Festivals, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEnKf_0eiFVCKv00
Source:Getty

Ashanti attended Ashanti Turns Women’s History Month Into Women’s Future Month during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Ashanti’s stylist, Tim B, put this Fendi look together for his client. In a post he mentioned refraining from using runway looks, but when he saw this matching ensemble from the brand, he knew he had to dress her in it.

2. Ashanti at the AFC Championship – Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHjRJ_0eiFVCKv00
Source:Getty

Ashanti sang the national anthem prior to the start of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The singer, songwriter, and author wore a black Chloe coat that featured multicolored ribbon trimming. At this point, we don’t care what she’s wearing underneath because this coat is a complete style moment.

3. Ashanti at The Millennium Tour, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhQ2J_0eiFVCKv00
Source:Getty

Ashanti performed onstage during 2021 The Millennium tour at State Farm Arena on October 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

I am obsessed with this custom white and metallic Katerina Lankova ensemble, with matching Jennifer Le boots.

4. Ashanti at the SXSW Conference And Festival – Day 5, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153wNj_0eiFVCKv00
Source:Getty

Ashanti performed at Empire Control Room during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival – Day 5 on March 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

The singer stunned in a black Givenchy top, black shorts, and thigh-high boots.

5. Ashanti on Instagram, 2022

Tim B. showed off a gorgeous Dolce and Gabbana look that he dressed Ashanti in. Sparkling from head-to-toe with her hair and makeup styled to perfection, the singer proves she’s only getting better and more gorgeous with time.

