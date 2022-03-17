ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson eliminates Browns from consideration for trade; team must deal with Baker Mayfield fallout

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RH2uX_0eiFV9lz00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – On to plan B for the Browns.

Cleveland has been eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan and now the team is pivoting back to Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback – assuming he is even willing to return.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network first reported Watson's decision to eliminate Cleveland from consideration Thursday.

Browns EVP/GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski were among the contingent from the Browns who flew down to Houston on Tuesday to meet with Watson to convince him to waive his no trade clause and come to Cleveland.

It didn't work.

And now the Browns have a serious problem on their hands and a gigantic mess – beyond the PR hit they were willing to take by acquiring Watson and the baggage of sexual assault and harassment allegations he comes with – in trying to repair what is clearly a fractured relationship with Mayfield.

The Texans required teams to submit trade proposals before allowing Watson to meet with them, which the Browns submitted, but Watson ultimately decided Cleveland was the first team of the four to eliminate from his consideration.

The meeting with Watson upset Mayfield and prompted him to post a “thank you,” which read like a goodbye, to the city of Cleveland on his social media accounts Tuesday night.

The Browns, who say that they plan to move forward with Mayfield as their starter, may find that ship has sailed, the toothpaste unable to be put back in the tube, the horse out of the barn and the bridge burned beyond recognition, and not just because of their courtship of Watson.

Sources tell 92.3 The Fan that Chris Mortenson's report Wednesday of the team wanting an "adult" at quarterback was not received well by Mayfield's camp either and further angered the quarterback.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Mayfield may ask the Browns to be traded as a result of all of this if the team doesn't move him first.

The message this week was clear: Mayfield is the Browns quarterback until they can find someone better and that does not sit will with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks are in the market for starting quarterbacks after trading theirs this week. Carson Wentz was sent to the Washington Commanders and Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

The Saints, Falcons and Panthers still remain in the running to acquire Watson, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who faces civil lawsuits related to accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment from 22 women during therapeutic massage sessions, as of Thursday afternoon.

The Browns took a risk and got burned, bad.

They now have a quarterback problem of their own to deal with and it may force them to move Mayfield and settle for a lateral move or even a downgrade.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Closing On Pass Rusher Deal

The Dallas Cowboys were unable to agree to a deal with Randy Gregory this week, but at least it sounds like they’ll retain Dorance Armstrong Jr. for the 2022 season. ESPN’s Todd Archer announced that Dallas is “closing in” on a deal with Armstrong. Armstrong, a...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Nfl Network#Pr#Texans
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Smith Goes Scorched Earth On Baker Mayfield Amid Browns Drama

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns could be headed towards a divorce. The team met with Deshaun Watson this week, and while the team has been told that they are out of the running for the QB, there are now reports that the franchise is done with Mayfield, and they are looking for someone who is more of an "adult" in the locker room.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Has Message For Browns Fans After Massive Trade

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Earlier this week, reports suggested the Browns were out of the running for Watson. However, when Cleveland upped its offer to the Houston Texans star, Watson changed his mind. The 26-year-old quarterback will...
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy