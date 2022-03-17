ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooking a St. Patrick's Day feast at home? These recipes can help

By Scott Zucker
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQRl3_0eiFV8tG00
Cooking a St. Patrick's Day feast at home? These recipes can help Reviewed.com

Whether St. Patrick's Day for you looks like having a few pints of Guinness at the pub, going all out at a local parade, or just wearing something green to your regular work day, food should definitely be on the itinerary—and we've lined up all the staples to be sure you're celebrating right.

We included the mainstays like corned beef and cabbage, as well as comfort options like Irish stew and desserts. Because why not? Options are important, especially if you're hosting guests.

Regardless of your choice of cooking vessel—be it be a cast iron pan , a slow cooker , or an Instant Pot , these recipes are approachable for home cooks of all levels.

Irish Soda Bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlD3m_0eiFV8tG00
Soda bread is easy to make, even for beginner bakers. Getty Images / vm2002

Let’s start with Irish Soda bread , a sweet-and-savory bread that tastes like a mix between scones and bread. This quick bread is incredibly easy to make using your cast iron skillet. In case you're in the market for one, check out our favorites we've tested .

Because the bread is leavened using baking soda, it doesn’t require any kneading or resting for the dough to rise. The lactic acid in the buttermilk reacts with the sodium bicarbonate in the baking soda to create carbon dioxide and make the bread rise. It’s a super basic chemical reaction, though you don't need to understand the science to make a great loaf.

The classic recipe calls for flour, salt, baking soda, buttermilk, and sometimes raisins or caraway seeds (my mother-in-law uses currants in place of raisins). For the best soda bread, mix the dough as little as possible and use high quality butter such as Kerrygold Pure Irish butter .

Alternatively, you can order your loaf from Miller’s Bakery in Pennsylvania.

Corned beef and cabbage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTJax_0eiFV8tG00
Remember to add the cabbages one hour before dinner time to make sure the texture is perfect. Getty Images / PoppyB

Corned beef with cabbage is the traditional centerpiece to any Irish-American St. Patrick’s Day celebration. And if you’re looking around for the corn, you can stop because "corned" refers to the large "corns" of salt that this dish was traditionally prepared with, not the yellow kernels you pop for movie night.

Cooking corned beef in a cast iron Dutch oven is definitely one of the preferred methods. A low-temperature oven combined with cast iron cookware creates the perfect environment for the tough meat to slowly break down, resulting in incredibly juicy, fall-apart-tender slices of beef.

If low-and-slow isn’t realistic in your household, our former editor Cassidy Olsen also has a killer corned beef recipe that’s cooked in an Instant Pot in less time.

Irish stew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3AYL_0eiFV8tG00
This hearty stew can last a few days after cooking. Getty Images / sumnersgraphicsinc

Irish stew may not appear on most people’s St. Patrick's Day menu, but it’s surely a traditional Irish dish that brings warmth and happiness, plus it's super simple to whip up in a slow cooker . Typically prepared with mutton, more modern variations with lamb or beef are becoming popular as well. And since we’re on the tail end of freezing winter months, now is the time to cook a hearty pot of stew before it gets too hot.

Potatoes colcannon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWrKE_0eiFV8tG00
This creamy potato dish is popular in Ireland. Getty Images / from_my_point_of_view

This dish is all about simplicity. Potatoes colcannon can be made by mashing potatoes with cabbage or kale, the latter sautéed in bacon if you wish or simply simmered in garlic butter and milk. Once it’s mashed and seasoned to your liking, into the cast iron it goes to bake for 10 to 20 minutes, giving it a twice-baked potato flavor without much fuss. If you have leftovers, fire up the cast iron again the morning after to make deliciously crispy potato pancakes.

Irish lemon pudding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vj8Cq_0eiFV8tG00
Lemon pudding is a low-maintenance dessert. Getty Images / Gokcemim

Finally, let’s talk about desserts. Irish lemon pudding is easy to make. You can bake it in a springform cake pan or a pie dish . As it bakes, the batter separates into two layers. The top layer has the texture of a sponge cake while the bottom layer, on the other hand, is custard-like. The pudding can be topped with fresh whipped cream and served with berries.

It’s light and soft, which balances out the heaviness of corned beef. Pair with Irish coffee or a shamrock shake made at home.

Corned beef hash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIwCh_0eiFV8tG00
Nothing beats a corned beef hash the next morning after St. Patrick's Day. Getty Images / bhofack2

If you've got leftovers, break out the cast iron skillet for corned beef hash. The layer of food making contact with the pan will sear nicely, giving you crispy potatoes, while the food above it will continue to cook by the cast iron's radiant heat. Make small pockets in the hash and crack the eggs directly into them, cover the pan, then toss it in a 350° F oven to create creamy baked eggs.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cooking a St. Patrick's Day feast at home? These recipes can help

