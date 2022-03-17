ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fully automated platelet differential interference contrast image analysis via deep learning

Cover picture for the articlePlatelets mediate arterial thrombosis, a leading cause of myocardial infarction and stroke. During injury, platelets adhere and spread over exposed subendothelial matrix substrates of the damaged blood vessel wall. The mechanisms which govern platelet activation and their interaction with a range of substrates are therefore regularly investigated using platelet spreading assays....

Nature.com

Automatic differentiation of Grade I and II meningiomas on magnetic resonance image using an asymmetric convolutional neural network

The Grade of meningioma has significant implications for selecting treatment regimens ranging from observation to surgical resection with adjuvant radiation. For most patients, meningiomas are diagnosed radiologically, and Grade is not determined unless a surgical procedure is performed. The goal of this study is to train a novel auto-classification network to determine Grade I and II meningiomas using T1-contrast enhancing (T1-CE) and T2-Fluid attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) magnetic resonance (MR) images. Ninety-six consecutive treatment naÃ¯ve patients with pre-operative T1-CE and T2-FLAIR MR images and subsequent pathologically diagnosed intracranial meningiomas were evaluated. Delineation of meningiomas was completed on both MR images. A novel asymmetric 3D convolutional neural network (CNN) architecture was constructed with two encoding paths based on T1-CE and T2-FLAIR. Each path used the same 3"‰Ã—"‰3"‰Ã—"‰3 kernel with different filters to weigh the spatial features of each sequence separately. Final model performance was assessed by tenfold cross-validation. Of the 96 patients, 55 (57%) were pathologically classified as Grade I and 41 (43%) as Grade II meningiomas. Optimization of our model led to a filter weighting of 18:2 between the T1-CE and T2-FLAIR MR image paths. 86 (90%) patients were classified correctly, and 10 (10%) were misclassified based on their pre-operative MRs with a model sensitivity of 0.85 and specificity of 0.93. Among the misclassified, 4 were Grade I, and 6 were Grade II. The model is robust to tumor locations and sizes. A novel asymmetric CNN with two differently weighted encoding paths was developed for successful automated meningioma grade classification. Our model outperforms CNN using a single path for single or multimodal MR-based classification.
A hybrid machine learning/deep learning COVID-19 severity predictive model from CT images and clinical data

COVID-19 clinical presentation and prognosis are highly variable, ranging from asymptomatic and paucisymptomatic cases to acute respiratory distress syndrome and multi-organ involvement. We developed a hybrid machine learning/deep learning model to classify patients in two outcome categories, non-ICU and ICU (intensive care admission or death), using 558 patients admitted in a northern Italy hospital in February/May of 2020. A fully 3D patient-level CNN classifier on baseline CT images is used as feature extractor. Features extracted, alongside with laboratory and clinical data, are fed for selection in a Boruta algorithm with SHAP game theoretical values. A classifier is built on the reduced feature space using CatBoost gradient boosting algorithm and reaching a probabilistic AUC of 0.949 on holdout test set. The model aims to provide clinical decision support to medical doctors, with the probability score of belonging to an outcome class and with case-based SHAP interpretation of features importance.
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”

