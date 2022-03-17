Fully automated platelet differential interference contrast image analysis via deep learning
Platelets mediate arterial thrombosis, a leading cause of myocardial infarction and stroke. During injury, platelets adhere and spread over exposed subendothelial matrix substrates of the damaged blood vessel wall. The mechanisms which govern platelet activation and their interaction with a range of substrates are therefore regularly investigated using platelet spreading assays....www.nature.com
Comments / 0