Fully automated platelet differential interference contrast image analysis via deep learning

The Grade of meningioma has significant implications for selecting treatment regimens ranging from observation to surgical resection with adjuvant radiation. For most patients, meningiomas are diagnosed radiologically, and Grade is not determined unless a surgical procedure is performed. The goal of this study is to train a novel auto-classification network to determine Grade I and II meningiomas using T1-contrast enhancing (T1-CE) and T2-Fluid attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) magnetic resonance (MR) images. Ninety-six consecutive treatment naÃ¯ve patients with pre-operative T1-CE and T2-FLAIR MR images and subsequent pathologically diagnosed intracranial meningiomas were evaluated. Delineation of meningiomas was completed on both MR images. A novel asymmetric 3D convolutional neural network (CNN) architecture was constructed with two encoding paths based on T1-CE and T2-FLAIR. Each path used the same 3"‰Ã—"‰3"‰Ã—"‰3 kernel with different filters to weigh the spatial features of each sequence separately. Final model performance was assessed by tenfold cross-validation. Of the 96 patients, 55 (57%) were pathologically classified as Grade I and 41 (43%) as Grade II meningiomas. Optimization of our model led to a filter weighting of 18:2 between the T1-CE and T2-FLAIR MR image paths. 86 (90%) patients were classified correctly, and 10 (10%) were misclassified based on their pre-operative MRs with a model sensitivity of 0.85 and specificity of 0.93. Among the misclassified, 4 were Grade I, and 6 were Grade II. The model is robust to tumor locations and sizes. A novel asymmetric CNN with two differently weighted encoding paths was developed for successful automated meningioma grade classification. Our model outperforms CNN using a single path for single or multimodal MR-based classification.

