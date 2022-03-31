ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: This High-End Rowing Machine Is $200 Off This Week

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

You might not be able to make it out onto the water today, but thanks to a growing list of new rowing machines, it’s never been easier to row indoors at home. Hydrow — the popular rower that replicates the feeling of gliding on water — rarely goes on sale, but we found a deal that saves you hundreds (but only if you act fast). At its regular retail price, the Hydrow Rower goes for $2,495. But with this limited-time sale, you can get the rowing machine at a $200 discount .


The Hydrow sale only lasts through April 4, 2022, and the discount automatically gets applied at checkout. You’ll also get a free mat with your rower for an extra $90 savings. On top of these discounts, you’ll also get free delivery (a $150 value).

Rowing is one of the best low-impact cardio workouts you can do to help build your strength and endurance, and machines like the Hydrow take it to the next level with access to on-demand workouts from the built-in monitor.

Hydrow offers five different bundle packages, most of which are currently marked down online. If you go with the base Hydrow package, you’ll get the rowing machine and a virtual one-on-one coaching session, which usually goes for an additional $79. Once you schedule your training session, you’ll need to activate your separate membership to access Hydrow’s 3,000+ workouts. Your membership works for the entire family, and costs $38 per month.

Measuring 86″ x 25″ x 47″, the Hydrow doesn’t take up much real estate in your home gym , and its sleek aluminum-and-steel frame will fit right into any space. The machine works with both Bluetooth and WiFi, and you can also pair the app to Strava to track your heart rate and rowing from workout to workout.

The Hydrow even connects to Bluetooth speakers or workout earbuds if you don’t want to use the gear’s front-facing speakers. It also includes a comfortable, ergonomic seat cushion, while the 22-inch monitor simply adjusts left and right, and can even fold down when you’re not using the machine.

The company says that the Hydrow takes about three weeks to arrive at your doorstep, though that may depend on where you live. And once it’s delivered, you can test it out risk-free for a 30-day trial period.


Sales on high-end, in-demand fitness equipment like the Hydrow rarely occur, so don’t wait too long to score the bundle discount before it’s too late. The Hydrow sale goes only for a few more days.

