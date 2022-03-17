ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Coast Guard saves three people from boat fire

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
The Coat Guard has rescued three people on Thursday after a 63-foot shrimp boat caught fire
off Fort Myers Beach.

The survivors were transferred by a Coast Guard Station boat crew.

According to the report, the Coast Guard made it to the scene first but were unable to extinguish the flames themselves so they rescued the three survivors while fire boat crews from Sanibel, Cape Coral, Estero, and Lee County took care of the flames.

According to the report, the Coast Guard has dewatered the vessel and is monitoring for pollution.

Sanibel Fire Rescue

