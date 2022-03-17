Listen: Marcus & Sandy's Full Show On Demand - 03/17/22

Is anyone ever really gone on Grey's Anatomy? Sandra Oh has made it clear that she has no plans to ever return as Cristina Yang, but she still looks on her time at Grey Sloan Memorial fondly. Grey's Anatomy was recently renewed for its 19th season, and the subject of when the show will eventually end has everyone talking. While Oh doesn't know any of the specifics, she is sure that the show will end well. "I'm sure however it's going to be, it's going to wrap up beautifully," the Killing Eve star told E!.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO