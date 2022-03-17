ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Listen: Marcus & Sandy's Full Show On Demand - 03/17/22

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy St. Patrick's Day! Sandy totally forgot, and Marcus will be...

1013.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Lauren German Left the Show

Lauren German’s character was truly a staple on Chicago Fire. If she was so important to the show, then why did she leave?. Her character, Leslie Shay, was the first major person to die on the popular drama. Fans and other characters alike mourned the loss of Shay, and the show was never quite the same after German’s character left. In fact, the series has continued to talk about Leslie Shay years after the actress has left.
CHICAGO, IL
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

‘A Terrible Tragedy’ Prompts Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan to Seek Help After Losing ‘These Two Beautiful Souls’

Some things are so awful, all we want to do is offer some aid. It was clear from the moment we opened Melissa Claire Egan’s Instagram story that something was very wrong for the Young & Restless actress. This wasn’t the usual funny, silly slice of life moment that we see in most Insta stories. It was serious and sad, and the anguish on her face was all too clear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Did A Contestant Loudly Fart On 'Wheel Of Fortune'?

Recently, there have been many headlines coming from Wheel of Fortune. Host Pat Sajak made some comments that many considered rude, there was a time when all three contestants couldn't solve and easy puzzle, and history was made on the show, then made again. However, as big as some of those stories were, they fail to top one that happened in 2017.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marcus Sandy#Irish#Tik Tok
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s How That Big Twist Will Affect Stella’s Future

“Chicago Fire” is one of the biggest programs on NBC. The “One Chicago” universe has been a big hit for a long time. The show is still running strong for the network, in part because of the big-time writing from the folks behind the scenes for the network. For instance, there was recently a big swerve on the NBC program. Here is how that big twist in particular will affect Stella’s future on the program.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Sandra Oh Addresses Knowing How Series Will End

Is anyone ever really gone on Grey's Anatomy? Sandra Oh has made it clear that she has no plans to ever return as Cristina Yang, but she still looks on her time at Grey Sloan Memorial fondly. Grey's Anatomy was recently renewed for its 19th season, and the subject of when the show will eventually end has everyone talking. While Oh doesn't know any of the specifics, she is sure that the show will end well. "I'm sure however it's going to be, it's going to wrap up beautifully," the Killing Eve star told E!.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Will 'Chicago Med' Be Saying Goodbye to Dr. Stevie Hammer Already?

When fans tuned into the Season 7 premiere of NBC's Chicago Med, two new players were introduced to the emergency department of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center — one of them being new attending physician Dr. Stevie Hammer (Kristen Hager). In the first episode, viewers learned a pretty big secret that Stevie had been hiding: her mother Terri (Bonita Friedericy) was homeless.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
FanSided

Chicago Fire spoilers: What happened in season 10 episode 16?

Chicago Fire has continued to add and subtract cast members throughout season 10. We’ve already seen the departure of Casey (Jesse Soffer) and his interim replacement, Pelham (Brett Dalton), and now it looks like Brett (Kara Killmer) will be MIA for a brief time. The new episode, “Hot and...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

What Chicago Med's Surprise Character Return Could Mean For Will And The ED In Season 7

Spoilers ahead for Episode 16 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.”. Chicago Med picked up where it left off last week when it came to Will deciding to keep his whistleblower money, and Vanessa was mulling over her dating life while working another psych case with Dr. Charles, but the emotional heart of the episode saw Crockett, Archer, Pamela, and Goodwin finding the way to save the life of a baby and bring a new family together in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy. Saving the life of a baby helped set the stage for the character who returned in the final moments of “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” but her arrival still came as a surprise. Welcome back, Dr. Hannah Asher!
CHICAGO, IL
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Dances With Coi Leray in Sky-High Ice Pick Heels in ‘Blick Blick!’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The Barbie is back, and this time with Coi Leray in a new music video for their song “Blick Blick!” Nicki Minaj joins Leray in colorful outfits, with both rappers looking sleek. Among the standout outfits, Minaj wears a strapless corset with pink and green accents that featured lace detailing. It was coordinated with tiny black distressed shorts and tie-dye Philipp Plein thigh-high boots featuring the brand’s signature skulls embellished with crystals on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after sharing reaction to brother’s request to bring dogs on vacation

A woman has sparked a debate about how she reacted when her brother said that he wouldn’t go on their family’s vacation without his dogs. In the popular Reddit forum, “Am I The A**hole,”  u/Short-Reflection-423 detailed how her 27-year-old brother and his wife have two dogs and how she “never liked dogs.” But, she said that her brother and his wife have “forced their dogs down [their family’s] throat for years,” every time they’ve gone to their “vacation house.”The woman then clarified that the vacation home used to belong to her grandmother, who passed away a year ago and “passed...
ANIMALS
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelor' Finale Recap: Clayton Can't Let Susie Go

Clayton Echard can't let go of the one that got away. On the first part of The Bachelor's two-part season finale, Clayton convinced two women to stick it out, but couldn't get Susie off of his mind, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The episode...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy