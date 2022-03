The UNC Tar Heels overcame a blown 25-point lead, but ultimately defeated the Baylor Bears in overtime. Here is what head coach Hubert Davis had to say after the huge victory. To say the UNC Tar Heels competed in a rollercoaster of a game is not hyperbole. The Tar Heels held a 25-point lead against the No. 1 Baylor Bears, the defending National Champions, and forced overtime. Yet, the Tar Heels made the most of their shots, and defeated the Bears 93-86 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO