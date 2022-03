I have something accumulating that eats up the storage capacity on my Galaxy S7, 32gb, and it isn’t apparent to me what is going on. I do not see excessive stuff in the files app, nor when I look in the “device maintenance”“storage”. I find that a few times a week ~ 0.3 gb of space disappears, and am worried I it will freeze my phone. The only thing I can think of is that I have “SMS Backup and Restore” app that I see trying to upload periodically. It use to run every day but I turned off all options for where to store. I have not been able to find out if there is a local file that for some reason is not being deleted when the backup completes nor where those files waiting to be upload are stored in case it is an old instruction caught in some sort of loop. This problem that started in December of 2021.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO